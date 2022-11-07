ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
NECN

Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution

Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
thecentersquare.com

Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Senate - See election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
mynbc5.com

Vermont voters discuss their reason for heading to the polls on Election Day

WILLISTON, Vt. — As we approach the end of a busy election season, voters in Williston are eager to cast their votes. "I've been so excited for this election season. There are so many wonderfully qualified, historic candidates on the ballot that are going to bring a lot of energy and passion and great ideas to office," said Ellie Beckett, a resident waiting to cast her ballot.
WCAX

Sanders: An election of huge consequence

Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
mynbc5.com

Vermont Election results 2022: See live results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
mynbc5.com

Vermont uses new voting tabulators in midterm elections

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — New tabulators will be used in Vermont on Nov. 8 as the Secretary of State's office works to shore up election security. They were used during the August primaries, but this will be the first time they're used in a midterm. They work the same...
