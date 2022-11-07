Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
NECN
Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution
Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
thecentersquare.com
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Senate - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general
Clark defeated first-time Republican candidate Mike Tagliavia to become the first woman elected attorney general in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont
The popular incumbent defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel, who is best known for her activism around housing and the opioid epidemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont voters discuss their reason for heading to the polls on Election Day
WILLISTON, Vt. — As we approach the end of a busy election season, voters in Williston are eager to cast their votes. "I've been so excited for this election season. There are so many wonderfully qualified, historic candidates on the ballot that are going to bring a lot of energy and passion and great ideas to office," said Ellie Beckett, a resident waiting to cast her ballot.
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Election results 2022: See live results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
mynbc5.com
Vermont uses new voting tabulators in midterm elections
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — New tabulators will be used in Vermont on Nov. 8 as the Secretary of State's office works to shore up election security. They were used during the August primaries, but this will be the first time they're used in a midterm. They work the same...
Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election
This year’s early voting tally is more than half of the total votes cast during the last midterm election in 2018. Voting is set to conclude when polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election.
David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor
The Progressive/Democrat held the same office for two terms before vacating the seat in 2020 to run for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor.
NECN
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
