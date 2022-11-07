Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
motifri.com
RI Election 2022 — Magaziner, McKee, cannabis sales win big: Democrats sweep all state general offices
Republican candidates, expected to mount strong challenges in marquee races, went down to defeat against Democratic opponents in RI in the Nov 8 election, although by varying margins. For the seat being vacated by retiring James Langevin (D) in the US House of Representatives for the 2nd congressional district, Allan...
‘Knuckleheads’ toss portable toilet into R.I. pond
"It takes an idiot to vandalize public property to start with, but it takes a really malicious idiot to vandalize public property that exists to ensure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities." Carbuncle Pond was not stocked with special fish like other bodies of water were in honor...
25 RI communities approve cannabis retail sales
Residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday if cannabis businesses should be allowed to open in the community where they live.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Rhode Island Energy provides customers with one-time bill credit
Rhode Island Energy is providing its electric and gas customers with a one-time bill credit of roughly $64 to help offset the rising energy costs. Rhode Island Energy is providing the credits as part of ... Read More » The post Rhode Island Energy provides customers with one-time bill credit appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
DEM to stock ponds with trout, salmon ahead of Veterans Day
Those who enjoy local recreational fishing can look forward to freshly-stocked salmon and trout for Veterans Day.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island
Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
whatsupnewp.com
Cindy’s Country Cafe, Lifestyle Clinic, liquor stores, restaurants, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhdoe Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash
Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
iheart.com
RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses
A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con
Robert Becker had allegedly been operating the game known as "Razzle Dazzle" on other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police charge archer with multiple hunting violations
“On the afternoon of Monday, October 17, 2022, opening day of deer archery season, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers encountered an individual in a tree stand over bait, targeting deer with archery equipment. This same area was found baited prior to the start of hunting season this year, as well as...
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
ecori.org
Survey Says Life in Narragansett Bay Rapidly Changing
Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management staffers, such as Sean Fitzgerald, left, and Rich Balouskus, use the trawler John H. Chafee every month to research the changes happening to New England’s largest estuary. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News photos) How many thousands of millions of those under water, sea inhabitants, in...
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
