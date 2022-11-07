ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

‘Knuckleheads’ toss portable toilet into R.I. pond

"It takes an idiot to vandalize public property to start with, but it takes a really malicious idiot to vandalize public property that exists to ensure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities." Carbuncle Pond was not stocked with special fish like other bodies of water were in honor...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island

Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash

Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
HOPKINTON, RI
iheart.com

RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses

A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy

In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
Woonsocket Call

Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home

We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
OREGON STATE
ecori.org

Survey Says Life in Narragansett Bay Rapidly Changing

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management staffers, such as Sean Fitzgerald, left, and Rich Balouskus, use the trawler John H. Chafee every month to research the changes happening to New England’s largest estuary. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News photos) How many thousands of millions of those under water, sea inhabitants, in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy