Albuquerque, NM

New APD commission focuses on violent crime

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have created a unit to provide support for victims of violent crime. APD will provide referrals for services and community resources a victim may need and help them apply for compensation through the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparations Commission.

The six-member unit will also explain how cases make their way through the court system. APD will also host a forum for crime victims on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Police Academy on Second Street.

