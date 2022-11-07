ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tensions mount as Henderson police chief, officers' unions clash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tensions are mounting inside the Henderson Police Department. Just one week after two police unions expressed a vote of “no confidence” in Police Chief Thedrick Andres, there are now allegations of unfair labor practices against the chief. Union representatives plan to take the...
HENDERSON, NV
Still over 50,000 ballots need to be counted in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave an update on the status of the election in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Gloria says they still have over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted. They are in various stages of validation before tabulation. That does...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Staff Security A Priority at Clark County Election Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Security for staff remains a top priority at the Clark County Election Center, according to Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The facility does not have cameras to provide a live feed showing staff counting ballots like in Washoe County. “It's not required by law,” Gloria...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade to hit streets of downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will be back on Friday to thank all of those who have served. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Gass Avenue, just south of Bonneville Avenue, and ends at 4th and Stewart Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Report: Las Vegas ranked 5th most romantic city in the US

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas might be known as the city of light, but it's also taking on the title of the city of love following a new report. Experts at Travel Lens recently conducted a study where they crowned the country's top ten romantic cities. Results from...
LAS VEGAS, NV

