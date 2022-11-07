Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Woman charged with murder in doctor's killing in Las Vegas takes plea deal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of murder after a doctor's body was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas in 2019 has taken a plea deal. Kelsey Turner, now 29, entered an Alford plea Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Thomas Kirk Burchard, court records show.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for people of interest in connection to shooting investigation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating several people of interest involved in a recent shooting. The incident happened on Wednesday, November 9, at around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of Simmons Street, near Vegas Drive.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
news3lv.com
Suspect in crash that killed pregnant Las Vegas woman had 5 prior DUI arrests
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of impaired driving and leaving the scene of a crash that fatally injured a pregnant woman had five prior DUI arrests, according to an arrest report. Oscar Pena, 42, was booked on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and duty to stop at...
news3lv.com
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash faces multiple charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing multiple DUI and reckless driving charges following a crash that involved ten cars and two bicyclists, both of which have now been pronounced dead. 27-year-old Marco Benitez is behind bars and is now facing two counts of reckless driving resulting in...
news3lv.com
Son dead, father critically injured following crash with alleged impaired driver
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in northeast Las Vegas. According to authorities, two pedestrians were crossing Nellis Boulevard south of Charleston Boulevard when they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Investigators believe a 2004 Pontiac Aztek was heading north at a...
news3lv.com
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
news3lv.com
Clark County, Vegas Wedding Chambers team up for 'Las Vegas Marries the Military' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In honor of Veterans Day, the Wedding Capital of the World is honoring three veteran couples for their service. Erica and Neville got married at Forge Social House in Boulder City Thursday as part of the 'Las Vegas Marries the Military' special event. Erica is...
news3lv.com
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
news3lv.com
Southwest Gas donates class supplies to teachers at North Las Vegas elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southwest Gas donated new school supplies to teachers at a North Las Vegas elementary school on Tuesday. Employees with the utility delivered items like planners, markers, pencils, pens and personal items to Jesse D. Scott Elementary School. A spokesperson said the donation was part of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
news3lv.com
Tensions mount as Henderson police chief, officers' unions clash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tensions are mounting inside the Henderson Police Department. Just one week after two police unions expressed a vote of “no confidence” in Police Chief Thedrick Andres, there are now allegations of unfair labor practices against the chief. Union representatives plan to take the...
news3lv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
news3lv.com
Still over 50,000 ballots need to be counted in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave an update on the status of the election in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Gloria says they still have over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted. They are in various stages of validation before tabulation. That does...
news3lv.com
Staff Security A Priority at Clark County Election Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Security for staff remains a top priority at the Clark County Election Center, according to Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The facility does not have cameras to provide a live feed showing staff counting ballots like in Washoe County. “It's not required by law,” Gloria...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade to hit streets of downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will be back on Friday to thank all of those who have served. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Gass Avenue, just south of Bonneville Avenue, and ends at 4th and Stewart Avenue.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 5th most romantic city in the US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas might be known as the city of light, but it's also taking on the title of the city of love following a new report. Experts at Travel Lens recently conducted a study where they crowned the country's top ten romantic cities. Results from...
Comments / 0