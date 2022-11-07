Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
buckscountyherald.com
Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes
All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
etxview.com
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
wtae.com
Winners make history in 2022 midterm election
PITTSBURGH — History was made with several races last night. Many woke up to a new wave of representation for communities and the commonwealth. "I'm the first Indian-American to be elected to the Pennsylvania House in the history of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I'm the first physician to be elected to the state House, and actually the General Assembly, in the last 60 years," said Dr. Arvind Venkat, Democratic state Rep.-elect for House District 30.
WGAL
Election results: Pennsylvania governor
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates await election results
It’s election night, and the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. Democrat Josh Shapiro is holding an event in Montgomery County. Earlier in the day, he voted in Abington. He's led in polls since the start of the campaign but downplayed that in recent...
Voters hope the Nov. 8 election results signal a new day in Pennsylvania politics | Social Views
One of our readers felt compelled to send a message in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after it was clear both Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman had won. “Americans rejected Donald Trump,” he wrote. “He alone cost the Republicans. This will change the narrative of our country.”
Who will be Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor between Fetterman, Davis’ swearing-ins?
This story has been updated with new information regarding Pennsylvania’s line of succession (WHTM) — For two weeks, there will be an “acting” Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Exactly who that will be is not clear at this time. The temporary move is to accommodate the gap between outgoing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the […]
How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Temple News
Here’s what Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race could mean for abortion access
Abortion is a high-stakes issue in the 2022 Pennsylvania Gubernatorial race. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) vowed to protect abortion access, while state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) wants to restrict the procedure. “The ability to veto or to sign into law abortion restrictions makes the governor’s race relevant to...
When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022
Everything you need to know about finding your polling place, what you need to bring to vote, and how to return your mail ballot.
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
WGAL
What is Pennsylvania voting for?
Election Day has arrived in Pennsylvania. Polls are open and will remain so until 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, voters will be voting for the following:. Half of the state senators – those in even-numbered districts. All state House representatives. Where will candidates be?. On Election night, Pennsylvania's candidates will...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
