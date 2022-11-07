ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WKBN

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes

All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
wtae.com

Winners make history in 2022 midterm election

PITTSBURGH — History was made with several races last night. Many woke up to a new wave of representation for communities and the commonwealth. "I'm the first Indian-American to be elected to the Pennsylvania House in the history of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I'm the first physician to be elected to the state House, and actually the General Assembly, in the last 60 years," said Dr. Arvind Venkat, Democratic state Rep.-elect for House District 30.
WGAL

Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
fox29.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates await election results

It’s election night, and the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. Democrat Josh Shapiro is holding an event in Montgomery County. Earlier in the day, he voted in Abington. He's led in polls since the start of the campaign but downplayed that in recent...
WETM 18 News

How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
WGAL

What is Pennsylvania voting for?

Election Day has arrived in Pennsylvania. Polls are open and will remain so until 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, voters will be voting for the following:. Half of the state senators – those in even-numbered districts. All state House representatives. Where will candidates be?. On Election night, Pennsylvania's candidates will...
