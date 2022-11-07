PITTSBURGH — History was made with several races last night. Many woke up to a new wave of representation for communities and the commonwealth. "I'm the first Indian-American to be elected to the Pennsylvania House in the history of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I'm the first physician to be elected to the state House, and actually the General Assembly, in the last 60 years," said Dr. Arvind Venkat, Democratic state Rep.-elect for House District 30.

