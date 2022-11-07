ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned.

Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest.

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield

Niako was staying with several others at a cabin on Armstrong Road in Randolf Township. His body was found by an underwater robot provided by Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue and was recovered by Crawford County scuba divers.

It was ruled an accidental drowning by the coroner.

Gannon University will be hosting a prayer service Monday at 7 p.m. in the Waldron Campus Center’s Yehl Room.

