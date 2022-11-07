ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Talking about outcomes of key races in North Carolina

Taking a look at the outcomes in some of the key North Carolina races in the midterm elections, WFAE's Marshall Terry is joined by Jim Morrill, co-host of WFAE’s podcast, Inside Politics: Election 2022. Marshall Terry: Well, first, did anything surprise you?. Jim Morrill: You know, I think overall...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
columbuscountynews.com

Red Wave Continues Across Columbus

While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District

Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District. At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18

“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.
WILMINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who took the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates led the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. Get a look at...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

