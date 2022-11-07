ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners open as touchdown favorites ahead of road trip to Morgantown

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) look to get back in the win column this week when they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5).

West Virginia has been one of the more curious teams in Big 12 play this year. They’ve played some good games, beating Baylor at home 43-40 and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. But they’ve also had some headscratchers like this past week in Ames, where they lost 31-14.

Oklahoma is coming off a disappointing loss of their own, where miscues and turnovers kept them from finding enough momentum to win the game. The Sooners had three interceptions and several penalties that led to points for the Bears. How the Sooners bounce back from a game in which the head coach cited a lack of discipline will be the story to watch this week as the Sooners head to Morgantown.

The Sooners have won nine-straight games against the West Virginia Mountaineers and open as 7.5-point favorites on the road. This looks like a great opportunity for Oklahoma to rebound.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Oklahoma minus-7.5
  • Over-under: 65.5

Record against the spread: 11-6-1

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

