Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?
By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
Montana vs Spark Official DAZN Weigh In Results
Steve Spark says the pressure is all on Montana Love to impress his hometown fans – and he’ll capitalize on that expectation and clinch a pivotal win for his World title ambitions as the pair clash for the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live worldwide on DAZN.
The Fastest One Round Finish’s in a Title Fight!
By Ken Hissner: In the seventeen divisions, let’s take a look at the fastest finishes in the first round of title bouts. In the heavyweight division, world champion James “The Boilermaker” J. Jeffries, 12-0-2, of Ohio, stopped Pittsburgh’s Jack Finnegan, 4-2-4, in 55 seconds in Detroit, MI, in April of 1900.
