Rihanna Gushes Over Her Son With A$AP Rocky: My ‘Life Started Over’ When I Became A Mom: Watch

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago

Rihanna, 34, talked about the emotions she’s been going through as a new mother, in a new video interview with Access Hollywood. The singer gushed over her five-month-old son and the romantic relationship she has with his father, A$AP Rocky, 34, when promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. “[It’s] not a chapter, it’s like a new book,” she told Scott Evans about now having a baby.

“Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she added before gushing over the “eye contact” her bundle of joy sometimes gives her. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOXQ0_0j2AGzx000
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at a previous event. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As far as her son’s father, Rihanna said her strong “friendship” with A$AP, whom she’s been dating since 2020, is one of the things that is truly important in her life. “It’s amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it,” she shared. She also called him one of her “biggest supporters in making the decision to do the Super Bowl” halftime show, which will take place in Feb. 2023.

Rihanna’s sweet sentiments about her family life come after she gave birth to her first child in May. She has kept him, including his name, very private and out of the spotlight, but the new addition has clearly made a big positive impact to her life. A source recently told us how she balances motherhood and her career and it has a lot to do with the people around her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO50D_0j2AGzx000
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cuddle on a red carpet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes A$AP Rocky; He’s her MVP,” a person close to the nine-time Grammy winner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is such an amazing dad and partner to her; He is key in helping her do it all. And she has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show will premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

