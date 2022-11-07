Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time to break out those winter coats and turn the furnace on....temperatures will be cold and significantly below average for the next several days. Friday will be mostly sunny but it will be a cold one... and feel even colder with the wind chill!...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Frontal “fracas”...cold air wins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front will be fully across the state Thursday dropping our temperatures significantly compared to Wednesday. Strong northerly winds behind the front will help to limit those temperatures Thursday. For those in central and eastern Nebraska, highs will occur just after midnight. Once that happens, temperatures will begin to fall and that will continue throughout the day Thursday. By the afternoon hours upper 20s to upper 40s are expected from north to south.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning front brings a dramatic cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record warm day in the 70s a cool down is on the way! A strong cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:. Ahead of the front we’ll start off...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
klkntv.com
It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Here’s what you should do in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After the early start to last winter, many may be wondering what this year will bring. But no matter what happens, there are certain things to be aware of to be prepared. “Keeping an eye on the weather and having those kits in your car...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
1011now.com
Huskers announce 9-player signing class
Head coach Will Bolt announced Thursday the signing of nine student-athletes to make up the Nebraska baseball program’s 2023 signing class. Bolt, assistant coach Jeff Christy and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell have signed three players from Nebraska, one from California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and one from Canada.
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Omaha: Highlights & Postgame Interviews
LPS expands interview fair to those outside the district, amid nationwide teacher shortage. A hiring event scheduled for Friday will be the first time candidates outside of the pipeline can interview for jobs on the spot. Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10) Updated: 10 hours ago. Absentee ballots are still...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan’s’ Weather Outlook Model for November
(Des Moines) October has been one of the top twenty driest months statewide over the past 150 years. There is some good news on the Horizon. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining in the weather outlook models. He says any moisture we can get before it...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
1011now.com
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. The 2023 signing class was ranked No. 18 accoding to Extra Inning Softball. Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Comments / 0