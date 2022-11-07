ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Friday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time to break out those winter coats and turn the furnace on....temperatures will be cold and significantly below average for the next several days. Friday will be mostly sunny but it will be a cold one... and feel even colder with the wind chill!...
LINCOLN, NE
Thursday Forecast: Frontal “fracas”...cold air wins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front will be fully across the state Thursday dropping our temperatures significantly compared to Wednesday. Strong northerly winds behind the front will help to limit those temperatures Thursday. For those in central and eastern Nebraska, highs will occur just after midnight. Once that happens, temperatures will begin to fall and that will continue throughout the day Thursday. By the afternoon hours upper 20s to upper 40s are expected from north to south.
NEBRASKA STATE
Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Huskers announce 9-player signing class

Head coach Will Bolt announced Thursday the signing of nine student-athletes to make up the Nebraska baseball program’s 2023 signing class. Bolt, assistant coach Jeff Christy and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell have signed three players from Nebraska, one from California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and one from Canada.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska vs. Omaha: Highlights & Postgame Interviews

LPS expands interview fair to those outside the district, amid nationwide teacher shortage. A hiring event scheduled for Friday will be the first time candidates outside of the pipeline can interview for jobs on the spot. Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10) Updated: 10 hours ago. Absentee ballots are still...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND

Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.  Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. The 2023 signing class was ranked No. 18 accoding to Extra Inning Softball. Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE

