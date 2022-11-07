It was a small slate in the NBA last night, but tonight we have double the amount of games. To start tonight off, we have a matchup between two of the best teams in the league – the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Both teams are in the top 5 in offensive ratings and both hit the OVER in their previous games. There will be a lot of offense on the floor, and the end result will be a a fun Friday night game.

1 HOUR AGO