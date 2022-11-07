ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Saturday's high temperature set new record, but cold weather is on the way

By Mark Johnson
 3 days ago
Seventy degree temperatures in November are always a bonus here in Northern Ohio. In fact, Saturday's 77 degree high at Cleveland Hopkins Airport set a new record for Nov. 5 in Cleveland.

The warmer than average temperatures over the last week-and-a-half have allowed most of us to get the outdoor fall chores done in relative comfort. If you don't quite have all those leaves raked, you've got a couple more days of above normal temperatures this week.

Wednesday through Friday will see temperatures back in the 60s for highs during the afternoon. A few spots could even flirt with 70 degrees through Friday.

But then...THAT'S IT.

Much colder air is poised and ready to envelope most of the Lower 48 states, including Ohio, beginning this weekend. That mean highs in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows in the 20 and 30s this weekend and beyond.

Our 6-10 Day Outlook shows Northern Ohio has a very high chance of seeing temperatures below average. And the 8-to-14 Day Temperatures Outlook continues that trend of colder-than-average thermometer readings.

Average highs for this time of year are in the lower and middle 50s. SO, the bottom line: You are going to need the winter coats again very soon!

