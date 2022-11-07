ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

By Alex Gangitano
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdR9X_0j2AFdk300

President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate.

At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the prospect of Democrats keeping control of Congress while making a push for voter turnout.

“One more night to do everything we can to win it and to keep it going. Look, if we’re able to hold on, we’re going to be in incredible shape. Imagine what we can do in a second term if we maintain control. I know that sounds like a very high expectation, but I think – anyway, I’m optimistic,” Biden said.

‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home

At another reception on Monday, Biden again warned of the dangers of electing Trump-backed  “MAGA Republicans” that he called “some of the darkest forces” in U.S. history.

“Again, not power for power’s sake but power for the good of the country. You know, I know it’s not easy. We’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history. These Maga Republicans are a different breed of cat. This is not your father’s Republican party. It’s a different deal,” he said.

Forecasters have been predicting a tough night for Democrats in the final weeks leading up to the election and some of the final predictions made in the last few days have Republicans winning more than two dozen House seats.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its forecast of control for the Senate toward Republicans just four days out from the midterm elections and nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicted the GOP will take control of the Senate with 51 seats.

For more Capitol Bureau stories, click here | KSNT.com

Biden, in his remarks on Monday, said he thinks that Democrats will surprise people.

“You helped get me and [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] elected in 2020 and we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people because of all the work you’ve done,” the president said.

Biden has been a self-proclaimed optimistic throughout this election cycle, despite Democrats facing highs and lows when it comes to voter enthusiasm during a complicated economic time for the country that has seen record-high inflation for most of this year with little relief in sight.

“I’ve been all over the country as well and I tell you what, your heart and soul have been put into this effort. And you can feel it. You can really feel it. I just feel optimistic,” he said.

The president in his remarks also expressed his gratitude for the volunteers helping to get out of the vote for Democrats.

Powerball Jackpot hits new world record at $1.9B, Kansas Lottery says

And, he urged them to go the extra mile with less than 30 hours left until the polls start to close.

“I want to remind you to remind your teams, with so much at stake for our nation, don’t leave a thing—put it all out there. Go full bore till the last poll closes. Make that extra call—not a joke. Knock on that extra door. Most of all, keep the faith,” he said.

“This is not a referendum, this is a choice, and the more people we get out to vote, we win. We win. So let’s go win. Let’s get everybody we possibly can to vote. Get ‘em to the polls,” Biden added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kelly declares victory in governor’s race, Schmidt congratulates her

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared victory Wednesday, one day after an election that has been neck and neck. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her republican opponent, congratulated her in a statement released to the media. “The people of Kansas sent a very clear message at the polls yesterday,” Kelly said. “Kansans said we […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Jerry Moran retains seat in U.S. Senate race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Senator Jerry Moran will serve a third term as U.S. Senator after winning the Nov. 8 general election. Moran faced off against Democrat Mark R. Holland and Libertarian David Graham in the race for U.S Senate. Sen. Moran was elected to the United States Senate in...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Former Jayhawk named NBA head coach

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KSNT) – A record-setting guard for KU men’s basketball is the Brooklyn Nets’ new head coach. Jacque Vaughn was named the Nets’ head coach Wednesday. Vaughn is second at KU all-time in assists with 804. He was the Big Eight conference player of the year in 1996. KU retired his jersey during the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy