Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million.
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday afternoon 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.”
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has celebration for donors
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes. We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning.
In the Kitchen with Beau Rivage's BR Prime
In the Kitchen with Beau Rivage's BR Prime
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists.
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program
Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities. So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city. The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime...
YMCA hosting 13th John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award and Charity Banquet
YMCA hosting 13th John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award and Charity Banquet
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
Inflation affecting pavement of Ocean Springs neighborhood road
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - John McCarthy is a resident in the Woodhaven Subdivision in Ocean Springs and says the conditions of the roads in his neighborhood are dangerous and can lead to unfortunate situations. “You can be doing ten miles on this road and the rocks could spit up...
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
MDEQ to announce new plans, projects at annual Restoration Summit
MDEQ to announce new plans, projects at annual Restoration Summit
Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program "Music is Medicine."
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night. The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
