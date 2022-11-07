SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO