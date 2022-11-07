Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota
If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
KEVN
Grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Repealing the grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state $119 million in revenue, but Gov. Kristi Noem said on Tuesday the state was able to offset that cost due to the recent tax revenue projections coming in $80 million over what was originally anticipated.
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
kelo.com
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
KELOLAND TV
Child labor in MN, NE; Family offers reward for shot dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 11. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A cleaning and sanitation company that is contracted to work at local meat packing plants is accused of having over 30 children working overnight shifts in dangerous jobs.
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
ktwb.com
South Dakota stops printing vehicle titles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division stops printing paper titles effective immediately. The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says slick roads with ice can be found in the western, central and northeastern parts of the state. Areas near Mobridge, for example, may have snow and high winds. The Aberdeen area may have more ice.
KELOLAND TV
GOED used part of $1M to up-skill 13, recruit 38
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers want more data about how the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development has been spending money that was meant to help attract workers from other states and to help employees raise their skills so they could move into higher-level jobs with their current companies.
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
Local medical marijuana suppliers react to IM 27 failing
South Dakota’s Initiated Measure (IM) 27 would have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, but South Dakotans voted against the measure in the November election.
ktwb.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
