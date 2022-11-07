Ravalli County voting information for Tuesday, Nov. 8
HAMILTON - Ravalli County residents planning on returning their ballots in person for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election can drop them off at one of the following drop sites between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.:
- Ravalli County Administrative Building in Hamilton
- Hamilton High School Gym
- Corvallis High School Gym
- Darby High School Gym
- Florence-Carlton School Gym
- Lone Rock School Gym
- Pinesdale Town Hall
- Stevensville Elementary School Gym
- Victor School Gym.
People who prefer to vote in person can bring their ballot with them to the Elections Voting Center at 215 S 4th Street (1st floor, north entrance) in Hamilton and can fill out their ballot in one of the voting booths located on site.
Voters who forget to bring their ballot, can request a replacement ballot.
For more voter information visit https://ravalli.us/155/Where-to-Vote .
