Michael Lee
Funeral service for Michael Lee, 61, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Carolyn Schwartz
Funeral services for Carolyn Schwartz, 72, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in Priddy. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. She passed away...
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 10
November 11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day. 12 – State and County Swine Validation 8am-10am at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Sheep and Goat Club Meeting 2:00pm at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:30pm – 4:30pm at the Extension Office...
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
David Spiller to speak at PVRW event Nov. 15
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following information Wednesday morning:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting, featuring one of our elected officials, Texas House District 68 Representative, David Spiller, as guest speaker on Tuesday November 15, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club.
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
Veterans Day program being moved indoors to VFW Post 3278
The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
Lions overwhelm El Paso Irvin, 63-0, for first bi-district title since 2019
ODESSA – The dominance the No. 8 Brownwood Lions displayed en route to capturing their first district championship in 12 years continued Thursday night as the program earned its first bi-district title since 2019 with a 63-0 thrashing of the El Paso Irvin Rockets. The 2-4A Division I champion...
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
CASA in the Heart of Texas joins churches across the country in Stand Sunday
Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA in the Heart of Texas is joining alongside them. “It takes...
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
No. 8 Lions’ quest for long postseason run begins with El Paso Irvin
The District 2-4A Division I champion and eighth-ranked Brownwood Lions begin their 49th postseason run in school history seeking their 73rd playoff win overall as they tangle with the El Paso Irvin Rockets, the fourth seed out of District 1-4A Division I, in Region I bi-district playoff action. Kickoff between...
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
Playoff Run Begins Tonight for Area Teams
Brownwood, Early, May, Comanche, Coleman and Cross Plains begin their playoff run tonight (Thursday) in the Bi-District Round of the State Playoffs. The Brownwood Lions will play El Paso Irvin at 7 pm at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, a game you can listen to on KOXE 101.3, KOXE.com or the KOXE App.
Kiwanis Pancake Supper marks 70th anniversary
A tradition that began in the 1950s continued Tuesday night at the Brownwood Coliseum, as the Kiwanis Club of Brownwood held its 70th Pancake Supper. An event that, over the years, has become synonymous with Election Night in November, the Pancake Supper is the single largest fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club annually.
No. 6 May ousted in first round by No. 8 Irion County in 104-91 shootout
ROBERT LEE – The Class A Division I No. 6 May Tigers will not be making a third straight appearance in the state championship game, as the No. 8 Irion County Hornets pulled off a 104-91 bi-district round upset Thursday – avenging the outcome of the 2021 playoff battle between the two teams.
Lady Dragons basketball tallies first win under Neely, 43-38 over Roby
EULA – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first victory under former Brownwood assistant and new head coach Chesney Neely Tuesday, knocking off Roby, 43-38, in neutral site non-district action. The Lady Dragons – who played their season opener this past Saturday and lost to Cross Plains, 59-27 –...
