KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage
The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
Sioux City Journal
University of Iowa hospital eyes $16 million in upgrades, conversions
IOWA CITY — Adding to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics this week wants state Board of Regents approval to spend another $16 million upgrading its main Iowa City location.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City clinic files for bankruptcy after failing to pay $75M malpractice judgment
IOWA CITY, Iowa — OB GYN Associates in Iowa City and Coralville filed for bankruptcy after their malpractice insurance failed to pay $12 million dollars on $75+ million judgment. In March Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt of Iowa City sued Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and OB GYN Associates after...
Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees
The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
Daily Iowan
UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations
Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Parham Street closed in Muscatine Nov. 8
Unexpected work issues mean a total road closure in Muscatine. Parham Street will be closed to all traffic between Mulberry Avenue and Briarwood Lane on November 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as work continues on an emergency sewer repair. Repair crews began work on Monday in the downhill section of Parham just west of the intersection […]
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 45-year-old Phil Decker of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. Now, he wants to help save other lives through colon cancer awareness.
kwayradio.com
Man Lied to Get Guns That Were Distributed
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after making false statements in order to buy 38 guns in a matter of just months, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Joshua Butler bought the guns from Mr. Guns and Scheels as well as other stores, but did not buy them for himself. A portion of the guns Butler bought have been recovered in crimes in Chicago. A search of his home found just one gun, another was found in a storage unit owned by Butler, both had obliterated serial numbers. Authorities also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills. He was charged with Making a False Statement During a Firearm Purchase and Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
