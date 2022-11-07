ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

KCJJ

UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage

The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees

The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
Daily Iowan

UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations

Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Parham Street closed in Muscatine Nov. 8

Unexpected work issues mean a total road closure in Muscatine. Parham Street will be closed to all traffic between Mulberry Avenue and Briarwood Lane on November 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as work continues on an emergency sewer repair. Repair crews began work on Monday in the downhill section of Parham just west of the intersection […]
MUSCATINE, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Lied to Get Guns That Were Distributed

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after making false statements in order to buy 38 guns in a matter of just months, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Joshua Butler bought the guns from Mr. Guns and Scheels as well as other stores, but did not buy them for himself. A portion of the guns Butler bought have been recovered in crimes in Chicago. A search of his home found just one gun, another was found in a storage unit owned by Butler, both had obliterated serial numbers. Authorities also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills. He was charged with Making a False Statement During a Firearm Purchase and Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
WATERLOO, IA

