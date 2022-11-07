ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman …. Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton

Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton. Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
q95fm.net

Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case

An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
POUND, VA
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local schools see increased absences due to illness

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
BRISTOL, TN
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
wjhl.com

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans …. Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy