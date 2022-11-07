Read full article on original website
Related
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
wjhl.com
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
wjhl.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman …. Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
wjhl.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
wjhl.com
Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton
Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton. Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech...
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
wcyb.com
Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Local schools see increased absences due to illness
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
supertalk929.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
wjhl.com
Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day
Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans …. Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5...
Comments / 0