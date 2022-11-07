ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contested Texas Seats: Lieutenant Governor

The Lieutenant Governor runs the Texas senate, and the Texas Legislative Budget Board, appoints committees, special and standing, the chairpersons and members, and what bills will be sent to those committees. The Lt. Governor also becomes acting Governor when the Texas Governor is out of the state or dies. The...
