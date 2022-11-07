Read full article on original website
Texas Election 2022 Results: Texas Republicans Retain State Office Positions, Take State Courts and State School Board
The election results for Texas offices are in. Greg Abbott (R) won his race for Texas Governor at 55.3% of the vote. Beto O’Rourke (D) lost at 43.4%. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) won his seat with 54.2% of the vote, against his opponent Mike Collier (D) who received 43.1%.
