WATCH: Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious in-game moment with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9 inside Soldier Field. However, Justin Fields did explode on the Dolphin’s defense with an NFL regular season record for quarterback rushing yards with 178. There even reached a point where Fields ran out on the Miami sideline and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comically asked him to stop scrambling. On Monday, McDaniel kept the bit going when asked about the moment with Fields.

McDaniels jokingly said in his press conference today that Fields was irritating him and continued to do so by not taking his instruction.

This was an exciting moment for the Bear’s quarterback although it came in a loss. For Miami, it was a performance that pushed them to the limit while they were trying to win the game. Luckily for McDaniel, though, his team was able to overcome the record-breaking performance and get out of Chicago with a win.

Tua Tagovailoa has hilarious reaction to Justin Fields record-setting rushing day

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had one of the best games of his young career thus far on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields absolutely tormented the Dolphin’s defenders all day long on the ground, rushing for 178 yards, the most ever by an NFL quarterback during the regular season. Following the game, Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave his reaction to Fields’ record-setting performance.

Check out his reaction below in the video. You can read the transcribed version below the video.

“Oh, he impressed me a lot. How much rushing yards did he have? He had like 200?! I mean, he’s a baller. You know, he was making some plays in the passing game as well. But I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the success that he’s finding. He’s finding himself in this league and I think people are starting to recognize [it] more. The more he gets out and has opportunities to play,” Tagovailoa said.