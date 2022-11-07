We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO