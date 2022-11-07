ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?

We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
NC State Wrestling Moves Up 1 Spot to #8 After Defeating App St in Dual

The NC State Wrestling Team moved up 1 spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll this week after defeating Appalachian State 26-12 in their season opening dual last Friday. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State will have two Duals up in Pennsylvania this Saturday,...
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22

Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
NC State vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Set for 3:30pm

Yesterday it was announced that the kickoff time for NC State’s football game in Louisville on 11/19 will be at 3:30pm on ACC Network. The only game NC State has played at 3:30 this year was up in Syracuse, when the Wolfpack lost 9-24. The Wolfpack’s last three games...
4-Star Guard Trey Parker Visited NC State Last Week

4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker (6’2″/175) took an unofficial visit to NC State last week. ON3 ranks Parker as the #72 overall player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. He is from Fayettville, playing at Vertical Academy last year, but he is playing his Senior season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
