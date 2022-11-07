Read full article on original website
Is Emily Osment Pregnant in Real Life Like Mandy on ‘Young Sheldon’?
At the end of Season 5 of Young Sheldon, Mandy revealed she is expecting a baby with Georgie. Now, as Mandy’s belly grows, fans want to know if real life is imitating art. Is Emily Osment pregnant?. Emily shares a lot of her life and fun behind-the-scenes tidbits from...
After The Winchesters Gets Some Bad News From The CW, Jensen Ackles Is Still Hyping Fans
Jensen Ackles is keeping fans hyped for The Winchesters after the prequel received bad news from The CW.
The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly Teases Familiar Supernatural Faces In The Season 1 Finale
In the wake of Eric Kripke's beloved series "Supernatural" concluding in 2020, The CW debuted "The Winchesters" in October 2022. Instead of spotlighting the monster-hunting adventures of brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the prequel shifts the focus to their parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). Accompanied by a narration from Ackles' Dean himself, the series explores how they met and battled back against paranormal entities in pursuit of their missing fathers. As one could imagine, all kinds of mysterious happenings ensue throughout their journey.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
The English: Emily Blunt’s incredible western leaves every other cowboy show eating its dust
This brutal, beautiful tale of the Old West is all oil-dark humour, elite-level acting and gorgeous, lingering wide shots. It’s so fresh it makes you wonder if we’ve only just scratched the genre’s surface
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Cast Announcement Was Missing a Key Player
Find out who was missing from the 'A Million Little Things' Season 5 cast announcement and whether she will return for the final season.
tvinsider.com
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 10, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Only the Lonely’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 10, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 7, titled “Only the Lonely,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22. Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always, the show’s six main cast members are...
ComicBook
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Gabi and Li’s Wedding Is Doomed
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Gabi and Li’s Wedding Is DoomedSoap Hub. Everyone is acting like Gabi Hernadez and Li Shin’s wedding is done deal — especially Gabi and Li. But DAYS spoilers aren’t being subtle that there is turmoil on the horizon. If the horizon were already in the room with them. Is this a ceremony that’s even going to start…much less conclude with the phrase “man and wife?”
‘Gilmore Girls’: Jess Being Single in ‘AYITL’ Doesn’t Make Sense
'Gilmore Girls' fans might have been surprised to see Jess Mariano still single in 'A Year in the Life,' especially considering the character became even more of a catch.
The CW: 'A Couple of Shows' May Survive Into Fall 2023, Says New Owner
A “minimal” amount of current CW shows will carry over into the 2023-24 TV season, multiple execs from the network’s new owner made clear on Tuesday. Last spring, well ahead of the anticipated shake-up resulting from Nexstar assuming ownership come November, The CW cancelled a slew of series, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Legacies. Then in August, it was announced that The Flash would be speeding into its final season (in early 2023), as is Riverdale. And in recent weeks, DC’s Stargirl and Nancy Drew received similar “final season” news. That leaves, on the scripted front at least, All American, All American: Homecoming,...
