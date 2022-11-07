All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

4 DAYS AGO