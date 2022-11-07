ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Drive

Tesla’s Found a Way Around Direct Sales Bans by Putting Dealerships on Tribal Lands

The dealerships and service centers will employ Native Americans from the area as part of an agreement. The car dealership model continues to draw the ire of customers and manufacturers alike. From egregious markups to cries of foul play over EV-related investments, dealer snafus are making the direct-to-consumer sales model more attractive by the day. There's just one problem: automakers can't sell directly to the public in a handful of states. Tesla, however, has learned to circumvent this.
ALABAMA STATE
TechCrunch

Canoo to buy vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City

The new facility will be dedicated to producing Canoo’s electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), an electric SUV. Canoo is still working on its “megamicro factory” in Pryor, but until that comes online, this new facility will help Canoo ramp production and bring EVs to market in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheStreet

New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers

A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

A Trans Influencer Was Arrested in Miami. They Put Her in a Men’s Unit

Popular transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun has been released from jail after she was arrested following an altercation at a Miami hotel pool, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Police were called to the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach after reports that Dragun was acting in a disorderly fashion. She was arrested and charged with one count of felony battery, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery. But according to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, the influencer — who has spent much of her online career openly discussing her male-to-female transition and is now legally female — was listed as a male on...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
PC Gamer

Over $1B worth of stolen Bitcoin found in popcorn tin

This could be my strong peasant heritage talking, but having a little cash squirrelled away for emergencies is always a good plan. A few bills stashed around the house in sock drawers, the back of a freezer, and in old food tins is fairly common practice for those of us who are ever ready for the proverbial rainy day. Making sure we'll be covered for a few essentials like some emergency food if we ever need is all I've ever been able to spare as far as hidden house money goes, and as it turns out my meagre funds are severely rookie numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Why Marijuana Had a Terrible Night in the 2022 Midterm Elections

The push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in deep-red states failed on Tuesday as voters in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected ballot measures on the issue. In Maryland and Missouri, voters approved legalization measures. The failure of three out of five of these marijuana ballot measures this...
ARKANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Slavery, Involuntary Servitude Rejected by 4 States' Voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE
insideevs.com

Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US

Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
Truth About Cars

Columbus, Ohio City Attorney to Sue Hyundai, Kia Over Thefts

Columbus, Ohio City Attorney Zach Klein said earlier this week that he intends to file a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia. He's going to sue over what he says is a failure to install anti-theft devices. That's because thefts of cars from the two automakers are on the rise in the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
Truth About Cars

Judge Yourself Accordingly: Honda Debuts 2023 Accord

While some brands are running away from the full-size sedan segment as if it were populated with venomous rattlesnakes, others are re-upping their wares on a decently regular basis. The latest? Honda, with its venerable Accord. Just don’t think it’s going to make as much power as it once did,...
OHIO STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Someone Managed to Put Nearly 250,000 Miles on a 2022 Honda Civic

This 2022 Honda Civic for sale in Texas has nearly 250,000 miles on the odometer. Its previous owner was a medical courier who regularly delivered supplies between Houston and Dallas. It's listed for $17,899, which isn't as cheap as you might think given its history. A used Honda Civic for...
DALLAS, TX

