LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...

LATROBE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO