Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit Airlines to cut flights to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...
LATROBE, PA
workboat.com

Derecktor sets record for largest strap lift yacht haul-out

The U.S. Superyacht Association honored Paul Derecktor, president and CEO of Derecktor Shipyards, with its prestigious Golden Compass Award during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for Derecktor’s significant contributions to the superyacht industry. “It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for this award,” Derecktor said in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation

Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?

Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry

Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to south florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

