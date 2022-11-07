Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
These are the best restaurants to satisfy your Taco craving in Miami, FlThe Southern GuideMiami, FL
Related
Spirit Airlines to cut flights to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines is eliminating another flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The move will leave Orlando as the only daily destination out of Latrobe. First, Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Paul Brophy and his wife love flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, or at least they did."We used to fly out of here five, six times a year," Brophy said.But the Greensburg couple is not happy with the news that Spirit Airlines has cut yet another flight to points south."They used to fly...
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?
The New River Inn, now a historical museum in Fort LauderdaleTamanoeconomico on wikimedia commons. My Lyft driver today completely leveled me out, but in the best, and obviously, relevant kind of way (stay with me).
workboat.com
Derecktor sets record for largest strap lift yacht haul-out
The U.S. Superyacht Association honored Paul Derecktor, president and CEO of Derecktor Shipyards, with its prestigious Golden Compass Award during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for Derecktor’s significant contributions to the superyacht industry. “It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for this award,” Derecktor said in...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Moxies to Open at The Main Las Olas
It’s the chain’s second South Florida location
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
getnews.info
CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry
Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene Gardens
There are plenty of beach towns in Florida that are well-known by travelers. Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, Miami Beach, Panama City Beach, and Daytona Beach are just some examples. But there are also quaint beach towns that are lesser-known but no less deserving of a visit.
cre-sources.com
Franklin B. Morrison Negotiates Sale Of Small Bay Warehouse Building To Investor
Weaver Morrison Commercial Real Estate Principal Franklin B. Morrison negotiated the sale of another ±9,100-square-foot small bay warehouse property in Oakland Park on behalf of the sellers, Ronald J. & Margaret W. Demars. The buyer, Level II Northwest LLC, paid $1,820,000 for the property, located at 3560-3570 NW 10th...
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to south florida this weekend.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Make $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
BOCA RATON, FL – November 7, 2022 – The Chairman and Principal Shareholder of the Miami Marlins, Bruce Sherman and his wife, Cynthia, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Shermans’ generosity brings the total of seven-...
Comments / 1