Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
Moretti’s Fine Jewelry to close after 44 years of serving San Antonio
A bittersweet goodbye.
19 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story bar on Northside
The new bar features a massive outdoor covered patio.
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.
KENS 5
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
saobserver.com
African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target
San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
KENS 5
Residents explain the growing pains tied to Alamo Ranch expansion
Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Here's why.
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
theshelbyreport.com
Silver Eagle Beverages Empowers Students Through Presentations
San Antonio, Texas-based Silver Eagle Beverages, in partnership with Communities In Schools of San Antonio, hosted a series of 11 presentations aimed to empower and equip students with the resources to make responsible choices and prevent underage drinking and drunk driving. From Oct. 25-28, more than 2,500 students across 11...
Over 9 Million Christmas Lights Sparkle At The Biggest Christmas Celebration In This Texas City!
Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta unveil big changes as part of revamp by owners
The changes, which launch Wednesday, include a new happy hour at Allora and a new dinner menu at Arrosta.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
KSAT 12
More than 20,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in New Braunfels for anglers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is set to kick off its annual rainbow trout stocking and more than 20,000 fish are expected to be stocked along the Canyon Tailrace of the Guadalupe River in the New Braunfels area. Trout will be stocked just below the...
Comments / 3