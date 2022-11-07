ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

Election observers caused few disturbances in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — After widespread worries of unruly election observers led several North Carolina counties to ramp up security at the polls, the State Board of Elections received eight reports involving party-appointed observers - one on Election Day and seven during early voting. Overall, the state board received reports...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Republicans win Senate supermajority, but fall just shy in House

North Carolina Senate Republicans won a 30-seat supermajority in the 50-member chamber, which would allow them to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto without any Democratic support. But Republicans fell one seat shy of a supermajority in the House after Tuesday's elections. Incumbent Sen. Michael Lee delivered the 30th seat...
WRAL News

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP

In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation's most enduring political promise: Freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

WASHINGTON — Georgia's election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the Supreme...
MONTANA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu

NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they can ever return to their homes. Parts of otherwise...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia

ATLANTA — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt hours...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, CONN. — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
