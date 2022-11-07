Read full article on original website
Election observers caused few disturbances in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — After widespread worries of unruly election observers led several North Carolina counties to ramp up security at the polls, the State Board of Elections received eight reports involving party-appointed observers - one on Election Day and seven during early voting. Overall, the state board received reports...
NC Republicans win Senate supermajority, but fall just shy in House
North Carolina Senate Republicans won a 30-seat supermajority in the 50-member chamber, which would allow them to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto without any Democratic support. But Republicans fell one seat shy of a supermajority in the House after Tuesday's elections. Incumbent Sen. Michael Lee delivered the 30th seat...
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP
In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation's most enduring political promise: Freedom.
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON — Georgia's election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia,...
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the Supreme...
Leaders worry staff shortages in Department of Public Safety put public at risk
The agency that keeps North Carolina safe is struggling to find enough people to do the job. Vacancy rates at the Department of Public Safety – from troopers who patrol the roads to officers who guard the prisons – are in the double digits, with thousands of positions going unfilled.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Number of first-time home buyers hits record low – but prices in Wake are falling
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they can ever return to their homes. Parts of otherwise...
California sues over 'forever chemicals' that taint water
SAN FRANCISCO — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
ATLANTA — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt hours...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, CONN. — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a new...
'I'll definitely bring her something': Nash County man vows to pay it back to employee who convinced him to buy winning $100K Powerball ticket
Michael Buck needed some convincing to buy a Powerball ticket to test his luck at winning the record $2.04 billion jackpot. While Buck didn’t win the jackpot prize, the 62-year-old Rocky Mount man did win $100,000. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer...
