Albany County, NY

'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097rP1_0j2A8m2Y00
Patrick Morgan, a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the Town of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Photo Credit: Albany County District Attorney/Google Maps street view

A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom.

Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court.

Prosecutors said Morgan, a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the Town of Colonie, installed a camera in the staff bathroom in February 2022 with the intent to use the recordings for sexual gratification.

Colonie Police began investigating after the camera, which was disguised as a phone charger, was discovered by a staff member and given to police.

“As an employee of Sand Creek Middle School, Patrick Morgan enjoyed a high level of trust among his peers,” Albany County Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon said.

“His actions, which violated the privacy of 28 people, are an egregious betrayal of that trust,” she continued.

“In the Special Victims Unit, we take exploitation very seriously and hope that today’s resolution provides his victims with some peace of mind and closure.”

In a statement issued through his attorney, Morgan said he planned to retire before his sentencing.

“I am truly sorry for the pain and anguish my actions have caused the staff at Sand Creek Middle School,” Morgan said.

“While I know I cannot change what I have done, I know I will spend the rest of my life trying to make up for the decisions I’ve made.”

Morgan now faces between two and six years in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2023. He must also register as a sex offender.

Additionally, 28 orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the victims.

Jesse
3d ago

I know it's Albany county but he got caught in a South colonie school district don't make it sound like it was a Albany school

