If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
$59 monthly surcharge proposed by El Paso Water to help with infrastructure growth
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
Controversial housing development in Sunland Park sparks El Paso to update traffic study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
Police identify teen who remains in critical condition after crash with Sun Metro bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified the teen who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a Sun Metro Brio bus in far east El Paso on Tuesday. Officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Antonio Joel Estupinan. He remains in critical...
Propositions totaling $272 million for streets, parks, climate on El Paso ballot
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso has three separate propositions on the ballot, totaling $272.48 million, as part of the 2022 Community Progress Bond. The unofficial voting results showed 60 percent of voters are in favor of Proposition A and 39 percent are against it - Prop A was to improve streets.
Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
At least 1 person taken to the hospital after dog attack in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
Veteran who worked to ensure conservation of El Paso's natural open spaces dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Judy Ackerman who was a veteran who worked to ensure the conservation and preservation of El Paso's open spaces has passed away after a battle with cancer. The city of El Paso recognized Ackerman on Oct. 25 for benefiting both El Paso and visitors...
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
Sun Bowl Art exhibit opens at El Paso International Museum of Art
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit opened at the El Paso International Museum of Art on Thursday. The exhibition will with awards presented by Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 10-Dec. 30. The...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls in northeast El Paso explains moments leading to incident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who survived a vicious attack by three neighbor dogs shared the moments leading up to the attack. Tyler Marchese is a resident of Heritage Park, a trailer park complex in Northeast El Paso. On Wednesday afternoon, three dogs attacked three individuals according...
Sergio Coronado leads in El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4 position
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4 race saw Democrat Sergio Coronado and Republican Blanca Trout go against each other in the mid-term election Tuesday. The unofficial election results indicate Sergio Coronado is leading at 57 percent over Trout with 42 percent. "I have...
El Paso City Council District 8 race goes to runoff between Olivares, Canales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council District 8 is going to a runoff. Bettina Olivares and Chris Canales are going to the runoff election which will be on December 17. Bettina Olivares is leading in the El Paso city council District 8 race in the...
