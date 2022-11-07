ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
TORNILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

At least 1 person taken to the hospital after dog attack in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Bowl Art exhibit opens at El Paso International Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit opened at the El Paso International Museum of Art on Thursday. The exhibition will with awards presented by Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 10-Dec. 30. The...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy