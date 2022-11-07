ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

When elections lasted a month

By David Tristan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l2Og_0j2A7rbG00

( NOTE: This is a story Dennis Owens and I put together back in 2020, when there was a lot of complaining about the time it was taking to count ballots. It’s worth remembering there was a time when elections took much longer than they do today–and we should keep in mind that the official vote tallying doesn’t start until after the polls close, and even with electronic counting, it can still take a while.)

In the early years of the republic, electing a president was no one day affair. In fact, voting took over a month! The reason–what we now call infrastructure.

Back then, we didn’t have much.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Paved roads were few, and primarily in cities. Most roads were dirt; many could best be described as glorified deer trails. Getting to a polling place, or taking ballots to a courthouse to be counted, could literally take days.

So the Federal Government allowed states thirty-four days to hold presidential elections, up until the first Wednesday in December. And that’s how elections worked until 1844.

Georgia early voting surpassed 2020 by 20% Saturday, officials say

Yet even in those early days, we felt the need for speed. By the early 1800s, we were improving roads, making for faster travel. We dug canals, artificial waterways that “unlocked” new routes. Steamboats could outsail sailing vessels-especially when the wind died. And the railroad, which would one day tie the country together from Atlantic to Pacific, started gaining traction in the 1820s.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started

But what ultimately killed the month-long election was a new, almost magical technology. It didn’t move people or goods. It moved information. In 1844, the same year as that last month-long election, Samuel Morse introduced the world to the telegraph.

For politicians, the implications were all too clear. The telegraph would make it all too easy for returns from one state on one day to influence the election results in another state in another day. So in 1845, Congress set a single day for presidential elections- the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
KFI AM 640

Election Day: Dogs Hit the Polls

As polls around the United States close and votes are counted, we are all anxiously awaiting election results. To take the edge off, take a look at these adorable dogs who went to cast ballots with their owners. Hopefully they were old enough to vote -- at least 18 in human years!
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day

As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The most important midterm elections to watch on Election Day

Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope...
NEVADA STATE
People

Why Did Polls Prepare Us for a Red Wave? Experts Weigh In on the Surprising Midterm Election Results

Two days after the election, the majority in Congress has yet to be determined. If midterm polling had been accurate, Republicans would already be celebrating a dual-chamber sweep The "red wave" that pollsters were predicting before the midterms turned out to be more of a red trickle. Expectations that Democrats could lose as many as 35 seats in the House of Representatives have been disproven, and if Republicans do clinch majorities in the House or Senate, it will be by a razor-thin margin. Democrats did better than history...
GEORGIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy