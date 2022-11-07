ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Veterans Day forecast: Cloudy, windy with a chance of rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday offers cold temperatures and a chance of rain; however, we’re not expecting much over Portland, certainly nothing like last week. A weak low-pressure system slides down the coast and spins up some moisture Friday. Our chances for rain are limited to a quick shot in the morning and scattered by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. East wind picks up during the day so it will feel bitterly cold in the face of it.
Channel 6000

Bundle up, another chilly morning and cool afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re getting an early taste of winter as below average temperatures continue for the remainder of the week. That goes for the morning hours too!. Downtown Portland is expected to drop to the lower to mid 30s for another morning. There may be some locations out in the hills that have lows again in the upper 20s. Expect frost on the cars and out in the yard when you start the day.
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Channel 6000

Go! Go! Go! Peak leaf finale before trees shake them off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took a little extra time, but we finally have reached what is going to be the last bit of our peak leaf peeping around here. The Portland metro area will have a nice batch of red, orange, and yellow for the next week. We also have the PERFECT weather to get out and view the leaves this week.
kptv.com

Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races

A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Channel 6000

Safeway’s “Truckloads Of Coats” Event Is Coming Up!

Transition Projects is pairing up with Safeway for warm weather jackets and coats for those in need this cold winter. This is a paid segment by Transition Projects. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
KGW

What to expect when you're expecting election results

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means it's Election Day across the United States. It might look different depending on where you are in the country, but in vote-by-mail states like Oregon and Washington, it means that the cutoff time for dropping off ballots or getting them postmarked arrives at 8 p.m. — and then results starting going out.
Channel 6000

Tips For A More Humane Holiday Season

When you buy “American Humane Certified” products this holiday season you are supporting humanely-raised and ethically-sourced foods. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
