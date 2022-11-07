Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
Veterans Day forecast: Cloudy, windy with a chance of rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday offers cold temperatures and a chance of rain; however, we’re not expecting much over Portland, certainly nothing like last week. A weak low-pressure system slides down the coast and spins up some moisture Friday. Our chances for rain are limited to a quick shot in the morning and scattered by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. East wind picks up during the day so it will feel bitterly cold in the face of it.
Channel 6000
After one of the wettest starts to November on record, Portland turns mainly dry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain jackets are a hot commodity as they have been very useful for the last week — but for now, you can tuck them away and take out those puffer jackets without the hoods. After seven straight days of measurable rain to kick off...
Channel 6000
Bundle up, another chilly morning and cool afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re getting an early taste of winter as below average temperatures continue for the remainder of the week. That goes for the morning hours too!. Downtown Portland is expected to drop to the lower to mid 30s for another morning. There may be some locations out in the hills that have lows again in the upper 20s. Expect frost on the cars and out in the yard when you start the day.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Channel 6000
Go! Go! Go! Peak leaf finale before trees shake them off
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took a little extra time, but we finally have reached what is going to be the last bit of our peak leaf peeping around here. The Portland metro area will have a nice batch of red, orange, and yellow for the next week. We also have the PERFECT weather to get out and view the leaves this week.
kptv.com
Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races
A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
Channel 6000
Safeway’s “Truckloads Of Coats” Event Is Coming Up!
Transition Projects is pairing up with Safeway for warm weather jackets and coats for those in need this cold winter. This is a paid segment by Transition Projects. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
How much rain will Portland see in the next 24 hours? Here are the odds.
The word is out: It’s raining. But just how much rain will Portland get?
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
What to expect when you're expecting election results
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means it's Election Day across the United States. It might look different depending on where you are in the country, but in vote-by-mail states like Oregon and Washington, it means that the cutoff time for dropping off ballots or getting them postmarked arrives at 8 p.m. — and then results starting going out.
Channel 6000
Tips For A More Humane Holiday Season
When you buy “American Humane Certified” products this holiday season you are supporting humanely-raised and ethically-sourced foods. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Clark County comes out against tolling for I-5 bridge replacement megaproject
(The Center Square) – The Washington county that hosts one entrance of the Washington-Oregon Interstate 5 bridge has come out against tolling any lanes on its multibillion dollar replacement. The replacement bridge across the Columbia River, estimated to cost anywhere between $3.2 billion and $4.8 billion, is to be...
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
