ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MCsW_0j2A7Kud00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief.

City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday.

“Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” Kitchen said. “I believe promoting from within gives employees a goal to work toward and allows them to see there are opportunities for career advancement while fostering a deep sense of loyalty and stability. My selection shows other City employees that you can start in an entry-level position and make it to the top of a department.”

Kitchen has been a Savannah resident since 1977 and graduated from Johnson High School, SFD said. He started his career with the City’s Water Department in 1997 and has served SFD since 1998.

Kitchen has master’s degrees in emergency services management, public administration and organizational leadership from Columbia Southern and Waldorf Universities, according to SFD.

“Chief Kitchen is a servant leader committed to the City of Savannah’s vision of our City being safe for all Savannahians,” Melder said. “He has my confidence and trust, along with the respect of Savannah Fire, and the support of the Savannah community. Chief Kitchen embraces a collaborative approach to leadership and is focused on continuing Savannah Fire’s ability to save lives through investing in basic life support training.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Multiple crews respond to Azure Cove Apartments fire

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Several local fire crews have responded to a fire at the Azure Cove Apartments in Garden City. Officials are asking people to avoid the area adjacent to 1326 W. HWY 80 due to a fire at the apartment complex. Units from the Savannah Fire Department are providing mutual aid to […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Voice4Vets helping veterans get what they deserve

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs said it takes more than 100 days on average to complete disability-related claims. Some veterans are waiting much longer to get all the benefits they deserve. For about a decade, Tammy James has been helping veterans get the benefits they’re owed....
HINESVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro

Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Site work beginning at former IHOP location

Grice Connect has been fielding questions for a few days regarding the site work being done at the former IHOP restaurant in Statesboro. The restaurant building is located at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Northside Drive East. The restaurant has been closed for almost two years now. It closed weeks after the 1.17 acre property, including the IHOP building, sold in December 2021 for over $2 million.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Nicole impacting Tybee Island Thursday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical depression Nicole is currently impacting Tybee Island, causing many to stay indoors and ride out the storm. Despite this several businesses on the Island are operating normally.  Despite the effects of tropical storm Nicole coming down on Tybee Island, many bars and restaurants say it’s business as usual.  People […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

TSPLOST’s impact on Chatham County explained

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since 2010, the population in Chatham County has increased by tens of thousands, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This means more people will be driving on Georgia roads and across bridges. At the bottom of Chatham County voters’ general election ballot is a referendum seeking enactment of a Transportation Special […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Photos: Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for mammography support. The 16th annual Paint The Town Pink fundraiser results were announced Thursday at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. Twelve organizations donated more than $60,000. WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 program raised more than $1,600 thanks […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy