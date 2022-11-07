ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.

The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
JOHNSTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell pitches New Bedford at U.K. offshore wind conference

“This week Mayor Jon Mitchell represents New Bedford at the Offshore Wind North East (OWNE) Conference & Exhibition 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. With the staging of the United States’ first industrial-scale offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind, set to begin in 2023 from the Port of New Bedford, the City remains the object of broad interest among the offshore wind industry.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor

Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA

New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Paul Heroux declares victory in Bristol County sheriff's race

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the close race for Bristol County sheriff. "I think it's pretty clear that we won this," Heroux said. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the longtime Republican incumbent, conceded. "Congratulations to Mr. Heroux, and I wish him well....
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy