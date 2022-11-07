Read full article on original website
Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.
The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford plays strong role in outcome of Sheriff’s race as Paul Heroux unseats Tom Hodgson
Bristol County has a new sheriff for the first time in a quarter century. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux defeated incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson with 51% of the vote in a close race. Hodgson conceded the victory at 1:00am this morning in spite of the fact that votes were still being...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell pitches New Bedford at U.K. offshore wind conference
“This week Mayor Jon Mitchell represents New Bedford at the Offshore Wind North East (OWNE) Conference & Exhibition 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. With the staging of the United States’ first industrial-scale offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind, set to begin in 2023 from the Port of New Bedford, the City remains the object of broad interest among the offshore wind industry.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford accelerates purchase of fire trucks to lock in lower prices
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has requested funding from the City Council to pay the costs of purchasing and equipping two pumper trucks for the New Bedford Fire Department. The trucks would allow the City to retire older trucks in the Fire Department’s fleet. “In today’s difficult inflationary environment, city government...
nbcboston.com
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA
New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican William Buffington Peters is challenging incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs to be state Rep. for the 2nd Barnstable District, which represents parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Diggs has held...
Turnto10.com
Paul Heroux declares victory in Bristol County sheriff's race
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the close race for Bristol County sheriff. "I think it's pretty clear that we won this," Heroux said. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the longtime Republican incumbent, conceded. "Congratulations to Mr. Heroux, and I wish him well....
Massachusetts organization builds houses free of charge for disabled veterans
TAUNTON, Mass — Veterans Day is a time to think about the price many brave men and women have paid in the name of freedom. Homes for our Troops, a national organization based in Taunton, does this 365 days a year. “The veterans that we support are among the...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Bristol County Sheriff Race (Thomas Hodgson v. Paul Heroux)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Thomas Hodgson incumbent Bristol County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger Paul Heroux in a race to determine Bristol County’s next sheriff. Thomas Hodgson is a law enforcement and corrections professional with decades of experience in public safety. He...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet Firefighter completes recruit training with NBFD; dept. assists with live burn scenarios
“We would like to thank the New Bedford Fire Department, Chief Kruger, District Chief Dandurand and all of the training officers associated with the career recruit academy that is wrapping up this week for including one of our own in this world-class training!. Congrats to Michael Leger for successfully completing...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
