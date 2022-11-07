Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others
Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Jim Cramer Warns That Growth Stocks Could See ‘More Horror' After CPI Data Release
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned that growth stocks could take another beating if the October consumer price index reading shows that inflation is still running rampant. Investors will parse through the October report, set for release Thursday morning, for any signs that inflation has cooled. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
After FTX Collapse, Crypto Investors Need to Rethink How They Hold Assets, Blockchain.com CEO Says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Surges 14% for Its Best Day Ever
Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF staged a dramatic relief rally Thursday on the back of an easing inflation reading. The fund posted its best day ever. The exchange-traded fund, with $6.9 billion assets under management, jumped more than 14%, its biggest daily pop since its inception in 2014. ARKK's...
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022
Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
Swedish EV Maker Polestar Reports Lower Operating Loss, Confirms Full-Year Guidance
Polestar's third-quarter operating loss was significantly narrower than a year ago, and its revenue more than doubled. The automaker still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key milestone. But supply-chain disruptions are still an issue, and exchange-rate pressures will likely continue into 2023. Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said...
Space Company Astra Lays Off 16% of Workforce as It Faces Rocket Development Delay, Quarterly Losses
Astra announced Tuesday it would lay off about 16% of its employees as the space company faces a pivot in its rocket development program. The company pivoted on its rocket system over the summer, suspending flights to develop a larger rocket that Astra hopes to debut in late 2023. Astra...
Inflation may finally be cooling off — here are the consumer items that actually saw prices fall in October, from airline tickets to furniture
The price of many consumer goods like living room furniture and tickets to sporting events are falling as inflation is finally slowing.
