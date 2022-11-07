ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Jim Cramer Warns That Growth Stocks Could See ‘More Horror' After CPI Data Release

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned that growth stocks could take another beating if the October consumer price index reading shows that inflation is still running rampant. Investors will parse through the October report, set for release Thursday morning, for any signs that inflation has cooled. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction

According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Surges 14% for Its Best Day Ever

Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF staged a dramatic relief rally Thursday on the back of an easing inflation reading. The fund posted its best day ever. The exchange-traded fund, with $6.9 billion assets under management, jumped more than 14%, its biggest daily pop since its inception in 2014. ARKK's...
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022

Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
Swedish EV Maker Polestar Reports Lower Operating Loss, Confirms Full-Year Guidance

Polestar's third-quarter operating loss was significantly narrower than a year ago, and its revenue more than doubled. The automaker still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key milestone. But supply-chain disruptions are still an issue, and exchange-rate pressures will likely continue into 2023. Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said...

