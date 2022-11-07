ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cases of alleged intimidation at Arizona ballot boxes continue to rise

By Ali Dukakis
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A92Qa_0j2A5lcY00

Eight more complaints of alleged voter intimidation at ballot box drop sites have been referred to local and federal law enforcement agencies by the Arizona secretary of state's office, ABC News has learned.

The newest referrals bring to 18 the total number of harassment and intimidation complaints that Arizona officials have elevated to law enforcement since early voting began in midterm elections across the state.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is also the Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, elevated the latest complaints to local law enforcement officials, the Arizona attorney general's office, the Justice Department, and the FBI, officials said.

MORE: Group accused of voter intimidation must stay clear of ballot boxes, judge rules

"Voters should be able to cast their ballot without fear of intimidation," Hobbs' spokesperson, Sophia Solis, said in a statement to ABC News. "We encourage anyone who experiences intimidation at a voting location to contact their county recorder, Secretary of State's Office, or law enforcement."

All but one of the complaints are related to alleged voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites. The other complaint is related to alleged harassment of election officials.

A federal judge last week banned members of a group accused of voter intimidation from coming within 75 feet of ballot drop boxes in Arizona. The ruling also prohibits members who openly carry firearms or wear visible body armor from coming within 250 feet of ballot boxes.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi, in an unexpected reversal of an earlier ruling in a related case, granted a motion last Tuesday for a restraining order in a case consolidating a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit advocacy groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino with a similar suit brought by the League of Women Voters of Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn93P_0j2A5lcY00
Matt York/AP - PHOTO: A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, Nov. 1, 2022, in Phoenix.

Both lawsuits accused Clean Elections USA and the group's founder, Melody Jennings, of carrying out surveillance of voters in a "coordinated vigilante intimidation campaign" at ballot drop box locations, "with the express purpose of deterring voters ... from depositing their ballots."

According to the judge's order, members of the group are prohibited from following voters who are delivering ballots to the drop box; speaking to or yelling at voters returning ballots to the drop box; sharing or posting information about voters who return ballots to a drop boxes; and taking photos or recording videos of voters dropping off ballots.

The group is also banned from accusing individuals of committing voter fraud solely based on the fact they deposited multiple ballots in a drop box, and from making false claims about Arizona laws that permit people to return ballots in a drop box on another person's behalf in exceptional circumstances.

Addressing Clean Elections USA and its founder's promotion of a false claim accusing some voters of being so-called "ballot mules," Liburdi ordered Jennings to write a post on Truth Social stating that there are several reasons why voters in Arizona can legally return more than one ballot to a ballot drop box site. Per the judge's order, Jennings' post also included the relevant Arizona law on returning more than one ballot.

Jennings did not comment when contacted by ABC News.

The one report of alleged election worker harassment detailed a menacing message sent to three election employees. "Remember the French Revolution of 1799??" it said.

Comments / 5

Kingman66
3d ago

All the way to the end‼️These Democrats are desperate REALLY DESPERATE 🚩❗️When we get back in we will try to fix this mess and madness❗️America 🇺🇸has had enough ❗️👍 💻💻💻

Reply
2
Related
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties

Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events

PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
journalaz.com

2022 General Election results

General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge’s decision is likely. Election Day is Tuesday. McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Raul Grijalva wins Arizona's 7th Congressional District, results show

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Raul Grijalva is projected to win Arizona's 7th Congressional District seat, early election results show. The race came down between U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who has served in Congress longer than any of Arizona's other current representatives, and Republican Luis Pozzolo. The candidates were running...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy