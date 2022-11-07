Read full article on original website
Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured.
Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report
One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
Man, 29, shot at least 15 times as he was leaving Frankford mini market
FRANKFORD - A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed after he left a store in Frankford. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, right before 6, on the 54000 block of Akron Street. Officers from Philadelphia Police 15th District were called to the scene where they...
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
Video: Man, 65, carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Video captured the moment a man was carjacked and robbed at a gas station in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section last week. Police say two armed suspects approached the man as he pumped gas at the Sai gas station on the 3300 block of York Street. The male suspects...
1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia
A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subway
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia and the suspect is still on the run, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line in the city’s Francisville section near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Police: Streets forced to close after 4 lithium batteries catch fire on SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews were called to a hazmat situation onboard a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, which has caused several streets to close. Police say four lithium batteries caught on fire on a SEPTA bus at the SEPTA Depot in South Philadelphia around 12:40 p.m. The batteries needed to be...
Injured Pa. teen turned out to be the gunman in fatal subway robbery: sources
The teenager wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA subway turned out to be the gunman who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on Monday afternoon, sources say. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died soon thereafter, according to 6ABC. Philadelphia...
Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police
One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced. Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said. The victim, a 21-year-old black...
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia
At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition. The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his...
9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old. Five people were placed in stable and four in critical conditions, police say.Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police. "Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dep. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
