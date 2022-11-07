ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old. Five people were placed in stable and four in critical conditions, police say.Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police. "Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dep. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
