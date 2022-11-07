ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11V3bY_0j29zOfi00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report.

Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzgId_0j29zOfi00
Dylon Gardner (Blair County Prison)

Gardner is accused of burglarizing Penn Turf, a tire recycling center, on Aug. 13, at around 2:40 a.m.. Police said they were called and were able to view security footage of an unknown man prying open the office door, smashing a security system and then taking a black lock box with roughly $2,300 inside of it before leaving in a silver car on Tel Power Road headed towards Hollidaysburg.

Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k

State police later obtained a warrant through the district attorney for Google geofencing. They were then able to set up a digital fence around the tire center. This would allow them to know if a trackable device — any android cell phone — crossed into it and when.

The results found a device within the digital fence they placed around Penn Turf between 2:35 and 2:45 a.m. that morning. Two additional search warrants, one of which was for Verizon, let police find that the owner of the phone in question was listed as Gardner.

Police noted there were over a dozen other burglaries of businesses that all had very similar patterns. One of which is the second burglary Gardner was charged with, along with 24-year-old Scott Jones, also of Hollidaysburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJRJ4_0j29zOfi00
Scott Jones (Blair County Prison)

According to the criminal complaint, Police were called about a burglary at JLS Construction in Frankstown Township, Blair County on Nov. 6 where nearly $25,000 in tools were reported stolen. With little to go on, the duo ended up getting caught by a witness that said they were on the side of the road with 4-wheelers and carts acting suspiciously, leading them right to Jones, who was identified by the witness because they went to school together.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

While speaking with Jones, police said he admitted that he and Gardner were at JLS on the two four-wheelers. He claimed Gardner cut the meter box and pried open the door and then took off, with tools but wasn’t sure where Gardner took the load he had.

It’s important to note that state police are currently investigating more than a dozen other thefts/burglaries around Duncansville and Hollidaysburg that were very similar to the first theft at the tire center. Police noted that one of the thefts couldn’t have been Gardner as he was in a jail cell at the time.

Police are continuing to investigate, adding that charges would be added accordingly if, in fact, they find Gardner or Jones had involvement.

Currently, Gardner is facing charges in the Penn Turf and JLS burglary. Jones is facing charges in just the JLS burglary.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Bail for Gardner was set at $100,000 and $50,000 for Jones. Both are currently in Blair County Prison.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WJAC TV

Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force

One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help. The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Seeking Gunman

MCCLURE – A portion of Sixth Avenue in McClure was closed off for several hours Thursday as police searched for a man charged with attempted murder. Lewistown state police are still looking for 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown after a shooting was reported in Decatur Township, Mifflin County late Wednesday night.
MCCLURE, PA
WJAC TV

Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?

(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
EVERETT, PA
wtae.com

Ligonier Valley police officer involved in crash

LIGONIER, Pa. — A Ligonier Valley police officer in a fully-marked police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday evening. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. on State Route 711 in Ligonier Borough. State police said the officer was traveling south on the...
LIGONIER, PA
WJAC TV

Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy