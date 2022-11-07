Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report.

Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to court documents.

Dylon Gardner (Blair County Prison)

Gardner is accused of burglarizing Penn Turf, a tire recycling center, on Aug. 13, at around 2:40 a.m.. Police said they were called and were able to view security footage of an unknown man prying open the office door, smashing a security system and then taking a black lock box with roughly $2,300 inside of it before leaving in a silver car on Tel Power Road headed towards Hollidaysburg.

State police later obtained a warrant through the district attorney for Google geofencing. They were then able to set up a digital fence around the tire center. This would allow them to know if a trackable device — any android cell phone — crossed into it and when.

The results found a device within the digital fence they placed around Penn Turf between 2:35 and 2:45 a.m. that morning. Two additional search warrants, one of which was for Verizon, let police find that the owner of the phone in question was listed as Gardner.

Police noted there were over a dozen other burglaries of businesses that all had very similar patterns. One of which is the second burglary Gardner was charged with, along with 24-year-old Scott Jones, also of Hollidaysburg.

Scott Jones (Blair County Prison)

According to the criminal complaint, Police were called about a burglary at JLS Construction in Frankstown Township, Blair County on Nov. 6 where nearly $25,000 in tools were reported stolen. With little to go on, the duo ended up getting caught by a witness that said they were on the side of the road with 4-wheelers and carts acting suspiciously, leading them right to Jones, who was identified by the witness because they went to school together.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

While speaking with Jones, police said he admitted that he and Gardner were at JLS on the two four-wheelers. He claimed Gardner cut the meter box and pried open the door and then took off, with tools but wasn’t sure where Gardner took the load he had.

It’s important to note that state police are currently investigating more than a dozen other thefts/burglaries around Duncansville and Hollidaysburg that were very similar to the first theft at the tire center. Police noted that one of the thefts couldn’t have been Gardner as he was in a jail cell at the time.

Police are continuing to investigate, adding that charges would be added accordingly if, in fact, they find Gardner or Jones had involvement.

Currently, Gardner is facing charges in the Penn Turf and JLS burglary. Jones is facing charges in just the JLS burglary.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Bail for Gardner was set at $100,000 and $50,000 for Jones. Both are currently in Blair County Prison.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.