Christina Bay from WEAC Discussed about the Election Results
The results of the midterm election in Wisconsin are in! Labor turned out en masse throughout 2022 to help elect candidates up and down the ballot who support workers and to hold out against a republican supermajority that would have been able to override the governor’s vetoes of anti-worker bills.
Matt Rothschild breaks down Wisconsin’s 2022 Midterm Elections
Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, helps us understand the role big donors, the Citizens United decision and gerrymandering played in our 2022 midterm elections. Join host Tony Castañeda for Matt’s insightful take on the winners and losers in races throughout the state, his predictions for remaining undecided seats nationwide and the importance of Wisconsin’s April 2023 Supreme Court election.
Crawford County exemplifies Wisconsin’s “Swing Voter”
Crawford County in Southwestern Wisconsin is home to 16,000 residents and many of them swing left, right and center politically. Join host Tony Castaneda and guest Charlie Preusser, Editor of the Crawford County Independent and Kickapoo Scout, as they try to make sense of midterm election outcomes and the effectiveness of advertising.
Evers, and Several Hundred Thousand Others, Cast Their Vote in Dane County
Today, of course, is the big day: Election Day, after which the campaign ads and door knocking come to an end. As the time ticks down to find out the close races for Wisconsin governor, Congress, and a slate of statewide and local elections, thousands of voters across Madison are making their way to their polling place to cast their ballot.
Evers wins! And more morning analysis of election results
In this “morning-after” election show, Jan talks with WORT News Director Chali Pittman about national, state, and local election results, along with reporter Christopher Cartwright — who covered the election party for Mandela Barnes in Milwaukee, and WORT News Producer Nate Wegehaupt — who covered the Tim Michels post election gathering, also in Milwaukee.
Evers Wins Reelection, Barnes Falls Short in Defeating Johnson.
Last night, shortly after midnight, Democratic Governor Tony Evers took the stage at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Madison to deliver his victory speech. IT was just moments after he’d received a concession call from Republican challenger Tim Michels. As soon as polls closed at 8PM last night, Evers...
Midterms 2022: What happened?
It is usually pretty safe to say that during a midterm election, the party of the president does poorly. However, yesterday democrats did better than expected. On today’s show we are unpacking what happened here in Wisconsin and in other notable races with to PoliSci professors. First we go...
