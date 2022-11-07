Read full article on original website
‘I am very disappointed’ and ‘don’t understand the motivation for exactly everything that’s going on’: Scaramucci to buy back stake from FTX
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of alternative investment firm SkyBridge, said the firm is working to buy back a 30% stake it sold in September to crypto exchange FTX, which on Friday filed for bankruptcy. When asked if he felt “duped”, Scaramucci said yes, and was “very disappointed” in...
FTX founder blames crypto meltdown on ‘poor labeling’ of bank accounts
The entrepreneur behind a cryptocurrency exchange teetering on the brink of collapse has admitted he "f—-- up", as he blamed internal errors for the blowup that has triggered a broader market meltdown. In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Thursday, Mr Bankman-Fried repeatedly apologised to FTX's users while blaming...
Stocks Rally, S&P Jumps as Market Digests Midterm Results
This week was a big one for stocks as the S&P posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since June. David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist of Morningstar, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the midterms drove markets this week and what lies ahead.
Meta says it will lay off more than 11,000 staff as Mark Zuckerberg claims the company is 'deeply underestimated'
Slide 1 of 7: Meta has thrown $36 billion at the metaverse but plans to spend many billions more on the project. Wary investors are calling for Meta to focus its effort on its profitable divisions. Insider compiled a list of tech breakthroughs that cost far less than the metaverse push. The metaverse may be the most expensive project in the history of tech.Meta, according to an Insider analysis of the firm's financial filings, has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019.Reality Labs houses the social-media giant's VR and metaverse arms, and remains massively unprofitable, posting a $3.7 billion operating loss on revenue of $285 million in its most recent quarter, down by almost half compared with the previous year. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarter of lower revenues this week, prompting some anxious investors to urge Meta to refocus on its more reliable core businesses — ads and paid messaging.However, Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to pour billions into his metaverse dream, arguing that it's the future of computing.The Meta CEO said the company would lose a "significant amount" of money over a three to five-year period at this year's shareholder meeting.While Zuckerberg may believe hemorrhaging cash is the path to the metaverse's success and profitability, Insider has put together this list of highly successful tech innovations that cost just a fraction of how much Meta has already spent. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
WTH is Happening at FTX: A Timeline
"FTX, the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world, has declared bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. The announcement came Friday morning after a whirlwind week, in which headlines could barely keep up with developments. What at first looked like a spat between leading crypto firms quickly turned into an industry-spanning debacle, with implications that are still being sussed out and could very well escalate in the coming days. What does this mean for you? It's still unclear how the fall of FTX will affect the crypto industry, let alone the rest of the economy. But the size of the exchange,...
Dow turns higher as S&P 500, Nasdaq rise sharply after strongest rally since 2020
U.S. stock benchmarks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing back into positive territory, after logging their strongest session in more than two years on the back of a softer-than-expected October inflation report on Thursday. Major indexes are track for weekly gains, as investors seek to assess the path of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Dow sheds 650 points, stocks post worst day after any election in a decade as control of Congress remains in flux
Stocks finished sharply lower, near session lows Wednesday, a day before the October consumer inflation report and as tight races in midterm elections left control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs. Instead of the usual boost, the Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst decline a day...
Wall Street's Making Big Calls on These 2 Dow Stocks
Friday was a mixed day on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) giving back a portion of its gains from Thursday even as other major market benchmarks kept gaining ground. The Dow in particular has held up better than most other stock market indexes, in part because of its blue chip stock focus and its wide array of companies from different industries. Indeed, even after yesterday's big rally, the Dow remains down the least among popular stock measures.
U.S. stocks trade mixed, with Dow down after strongest rally since 2020
U.S. stocks were mixed around midday Friday, after logging their strongest session in more than two years on the back of a softer-than-expected October inflation report. Major indexes remained on track for weekly gains, as investors seek to assess the path of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. How...
Dow soars 850 points to highest level since August as investors cheer slow down in U.S. inflation
U.S. stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday with the Dow up more than 850 points, as investors cheered a softer-than-expected reading on the October consumer-price index. Meanwhile, Treasury yields and the dollar retreated on expectations that the Fed might opt for a smaller interest-rate hike in December, with the yield on the 10-year note on track for its biggest daily drop since 2009.
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq press on after biggest one-day surge since 2020
U.S. stocks extended a dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive heading into the close after lagging behind the other indexes for much of the session. Treasury yields held steady following their steepest one-day decline Thursday in more than a decade.
U.S. stocks struggle for direction after opening, but on pace for weekly advance
U.S. stocks were struggling for direction soon after the opening bell Friday, but all three major benchmarks are heading for weekly advances. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading flat, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Stocks surged Thursday after fresh data showed that inflation in October was softer than expected, with the major benchmarks booking their biggest percentage gains since 20202. For the week, the Dow is heading for 4% gain, the S&P 500 is up 5% and the Nasdaq on pace to advance 5.9%, FactSet data show, at last check. While the U.S. stock market is open for trade on Friday as the country commemorates Veterans Day, the bond market is closed for the holiday.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Dow plummets nearly 650 points following midterm election results. With market volatility top of mind in 2022, we asked 5 financial advisers: What are you doing with your own money right now?
Inflation still sits near a 40-year high, the Fed recently raised rates another 75 bps with Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting “ongoing increases” ahead, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average just shed more than 646 points today as investors react to the midterm election results. So, is it really any wonder financial pros say a recession is imminent (recent Bloomberg Economics projections, for example, called for a 100% chance of a downturn by October 2023)? Even a balanced approach has reported losses, with the 60/40 portfolio notching its worst performance in nearly 100 years. So we asked financial advisers: In this tumultuous economic climate, what are you doing with your own money for the remainder of the year? (Looking for a new financial adviser? This tool can help match you with an adviser who might meet your needs.)
Cisco, Merck share losses contribute to Dow's 117-point drop
Shares of Cisco and Merck are trading lower Friday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 117 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Cisco and Merck are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have declined $1.40 (3.1%) while those of Merck have fallen $3.03, or 3.0%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. UnitedHealth Johnson & Johnson and Amgen are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest change, rocketing 27.76% to 9 cents. Uniswap soared 21.82% to $5.81, while Litecoin soared 20.92% to $59.43. Cardano and Ethereum jumped 19.15% to 37 cents and 19.12% to $1,317.20, respectively. Ripple jumped 13.51%...
Economy shrinks in what could be start of long recession - OLD
The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.
