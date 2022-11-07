Back-to-back WNW swells kick off Sunday into Monday. Dicey conditions to start the week, improving Tuesday. The North Pacific is teeing up a little something for everyone. A good-sized pulse of WNW swell is on track to roll in for spots north of Pt. Conception heading into next week — set to produce enough size to satiate the chargers. Conditions are looking a bit iffy for the start of the run, but are likely to improve as size comes down on the first pulse, providing ample opportunities for all sorts of surfers to snag a few waves. And in case the first swell isn’t enough to satiate, another round of similarly sized WNW/NW swell is due for the back half of the week, likely accompanied by additional offshores.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO