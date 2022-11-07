Read full article on original website
Surfline
XL Europe Part III: The Atlantic Ocean’s Version of Jaws
One could be completely forgiven for seeing this wave — ridden during this week’s barrage of XL swell in the Atlantic — and immediately thinking, “Jaws!” This actually happened a bunch when folks first saw the pics fly in. (Which was admittedly a bit confusing, ’cause Jaws did not look anything like that this week.)
Surfline
Southerlies In November
The wind blew like crazy for two days, trying its best to make the Gold Coast sing. It succeeded, sorta. By Tuesday this week, three feet of semi-organised swell energy was creeping around the back of Snapper Rocks, putting its little roots down on some new sand stirred out of the crannies near Duranbah, thanks to all this messy wind.
Surfline
Full Send: Nazare Edition
When Nazare goes into XL mode, you can count on a couple things; one, there’s going to be some gigantic, scary waves ridden, and two, there’s going to be some hair-raising paddle, full send scenarios. On Wednesday, after the hype from the season opening swell had died down, 38-year-old Andres Flores paddled out into the lineup – and got lit up attempting to exit one of the tallest paddle waves of the week.
Surfline
XL Europe Part II: Nazare Homecoming
By now you’ve probably seen what happened in Ireland on Sunday. Those who were on the ground at Portugal’s premier big-wave spot, Nazare, saw it too. But it takes time for a big storm from way up north near the UK to push swell 2,000 kilometres down to Europe’s western flank. (We’ll have more on other spots along that stretch, soon). On Sunday evening through much of Monday, however, that same first XL swell of the North Atlantic big-wave season showed itself on the shores of Praia do Norte. For those two days, the scene in that little town with a big heart felt like a homecoming of sorts.
Surfline
Brett Barley Reviews (Loves): AJW OG Potato Launcher
“I’m a thruster guy,” admits Outer Banks pro surfer/international tube fiend/notorious board snob, Brett Barley. “But hopping onto a quad for the first time in ten years, this board [the AJW OG Potato Launcher shaped by Adam Warden] went insane… For a long time I’ve been knocking quads, but this proved me wrong. This board flies.”
Surfline
Multiple Swells, Nice Conditions Cruising Towards California
Back-to-back WNW swells kick off Sunday into Monday. Dicey conditions to start the week, improving Tuesday. The North Pacific is teeing up a little something for everyone. A good-sized pulse of WNW swell is on track to roll in for spots north of Pt. Conception heading into next week — set to produce enough size to satiate the chargers. Conditions are looking a bit iffy for the start of the run, but are likely to improve as size comes down on the first pulse, providing ample opportunities for all sorts of surfers to snag a few waves. And in case the first swell isn’t enough to satiate, another round of similarly sized WNW/NW swell is due for the back half of the week, likely accompanied by additional offshores.
Surfline
Incoming: Weekend Surf For NE Coastlines
ENE swell peaks in the overhead range Friday tapering off through the weekend. Strong SE-NE winds Friday become moderate N-NW for Saturday. Offshore winds move down through the regions on Sunday starting in Northland. Forecasts aligned with this incoming: Northland East | Coromandel | Bay of Plenty | Gisborne |...
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years
