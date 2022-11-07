Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
When you've had enough crime, violence, and murders VOTE REPUBLICAN. It may not stop, but the criminals will get lengthy prison time.
JoeAnn Dormand
3d ago
inside job. No stranger ain't coming to steal that many cars ain't no way. Yes one r 2 but not that many.
Democrats are Delusional Demons
3d ago
Isn’t this AOC’s district? She’s probably been too busy dealing with mean tweets from Elon.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Cops seek suspects involved in brazen Midtown shooting
Occupants of two vehicles traded gunfire on a busy Midtown street Thursday night, police reported. According to police sources, at around 8 p.m. on 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, individuals inside a white Audi SUV got into an altercation with a black Genesis four-door vehicle displaying Pennsylvania license plates that were spotted fleeing the scene. Several shots were reportedly fired.
Police: Queens man arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint Williston Park
Detectives say a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked SUV on Stratford Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when an unknown male subject approached her.
NBC New York
Man Bitten During Attack and Robbery at Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police
A man was bitten during an early morning attack and robbery by a stranger while she was waiting for the subway at a lower Manhattan station, according to police. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Rector Street station along the 1 line, police said. As the 24-year-old victim was on the southbound platform, another man came up to him and punched him in the face.
Crime: Home Burglary, Store Theft in Commack
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking a man who stole from a Commack store in October. The man stole $680 worth of clothing from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. Read More ...
NBC New York
Wife Terrorized in Armed NYC Home Invasion
Police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly terrorized a woman inside her own Queens home, tying her up and even holding her at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion. The house on 34th Avenue in Bayside was guarded by police Thursday night as detectives looked for evidence...
Suspect arrested in connection to violent car stop in Brooklyn
An attempt for officers to stop a car turned violent after gunfire erupted, according to the NYPD.
Woman tied up, robbed during Queens break-in: police
Two men broke into a Queens woman’s home, tied her up and robbed her on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The robbers entered through an open back door at a home on 34th Avenue near 201st Street in Auburndale and restrained the victim.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 different vehicles in Brooklyn
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Brooklyn, including a white van that fled the scene.
NBC New York
Brooklyn Gunman Shot Dead by NYPD; Harrowing Details Unfold
A man was shot and killed by officers in Brooklyn after he had been threatening to shoot a woman, according to police and law enforcement sources. The gunfire erupted after 10 p.m. Thursday at West 37th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, police said. Two officers were in the area when two women came up to them yelling about a man up the block firing a gun.
theeastcountygazette.com
Brooklyn Driver Reached 100 mph Before Deadly Crash, Sent Tesla Flying 40 Feet In Air
According to the borough’s district attorney’s office, a Brooklyn man has been charged with murder and three additional felonies in connection with a 100 mph Tesla crash that claimed the life of his passenger. Prosecutors claim that Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, botched a 90-degree turn onto Strickland Avenue while...
NYPD officer dragged by vehicle fleeing Bronx traffic stop
An NYPD officer was dragged a short distance when a vehicle drove in reverse during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Thieves steal dozens of luxury vehicles from Queens dealership
NEW YORK - Thieves stole 26 vehicles from a car dealership in Queens sometime Sunday night into Monday morning, police said. The thieves cut power to Carsiri car dealership on Queens Boulevard and Kneeland Street in Elmhurst so there would be no surveillance video, the NYPD said. Then they broke the locks on the security gate, broke into the office, and took the keys.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In Bronx
BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike. Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job
NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police: 2 men wanted for burglarizing Commack home
Detectives say the men got in at the back of the house on Cecily Lane on Oct. 13 in the afternoon.
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
Bronx video store owner begs for return of dog that was inside stolen car
His message for the carjacker is for his dog Brownie to be returned safe and sound.
