New York City, NY

guest
3d ago

When you've had enough crime, violence, and murders VOTE REPUBLICAN. It may not stop, but the criminals will get lengthy prison time.

JoeAnn Dormand
3d ago

inside job. No stranger ain't coming to steal that many cars ain't no way. Yes one r 2 but not that many.

Democrats are Delusional Demons
3d ago

Isn’t this AOC’s district? She’s probably been too busy dealing with mean tweets from Elon.

Schneps Media

Cops seek suspects involved in brazen Midtown shooting

Occupants of two vehicles traded gunfire on a busy Midtown street Thursday night, police reported. According to police sources, at around 8 p.m. on 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, individuals inside a white Audi SUV got into an altercation with a black Genesis four-door vehicle displaying Pennsylvania license plates that were spotted fleeing the scene. Several shots were reportedly fired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Man Bitten During Attack and Robbery at Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police

A man was bitten during an early morning attack and robbery by a stranger while she was waiting for the subway at a lower Manhattan station, according to police. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Rector Street station along the 1 line, police said. As the 24-year-old victim was on the southbound platform, another man came up to him and punched him in the face.
MANHATTAN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Crime: Home Burglary, Store Theft in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking  a man who stole from a Commack store in October. The man stole $680 worth of clothing from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Wife Terrorized in Armed NYC Home Invasion

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly terrorized a woman inside her own Queens home, tying her up and even holding her at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion. The house on 34th Avenue in Bayside was guarded by police Thursday night as detectives looked for evidence...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Gunman Shot Dead by NYPD; Harrowing Details Unfold

A man was shot and killed by officers in Brooklyn after he had been threatening to shoot a woman, according to police and law enforcement sources. The gunfire erupted after 10 p.m. Thursday at West 37th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, police said. Two officers were in the area when two women came up to them yelling about a man up the block firing a gun.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Thieves steal dozens of luxury vehicles from Queens dealership

NEW YORK - Thieves stole 26 vehicles from a car dealership in Queens sometime Sunday night into Monday morning, police said. The thieves cut power to Carsiri car dealership on Queens Boulevard and Kneeland Street in Elmhurst so there would be no surveillance video, the NYPD said. Then they broke the locks on the security gate, broke into the office, and took the keys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike. Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job

NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
BRONX, NY

