Illinois State

Rezkel
3d ago

uh maybe because it's a state holiday and public schools are run by the state? Maybe because there are millions of eligible voters who work at schools? Like seriously is this a thing that actually get mad over?

CLW
3d ago

Maybe they should let ANYONE of voting age get a paid day off ? I really don’t think my 9 year old grandson needs the day off ? So now people have to deal with their children and try to find time to go vote ? Was this put in to play to make it harder for WORKING PEOPLE to vote ?

Paul Packer
3d ago

Because in many communities schools are polling places. Do you really want the school wide open with kids in attendance with all the nut jobs and their assault weapons attacking them?

