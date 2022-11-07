ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 10 candidates to replace Frank Reich as Colts head coach

The Colts are blowing a hole in their plans and carving out a new direction. That became clear Monday morning, when they decided to fire coach Frank Reich. Reich finished his 4⅟₂-year tenure with a 41-35-1 record, including the playoffs. It was a mostly successful run given that he never had the same starting quarterback from one season to the next. But after falling short in the AFC South and not finding a long-term quarterback, the Colts are headed back to the drawing board.
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
FOX59

Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’

INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
