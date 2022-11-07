Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Insider: 10 candidates to replace Frank Reich as Colts head coach
The Colts are blowing a hole in their plans and carving out a new direction. That became clear Monday morning, when they decided to fire coach Frank Reich. Reich finished his 4⅟₂-year tenure with a 41-35-1 record, including the playoffs. It was a mostly successful run given that he never had the same starting quarterback from one season to the next. But after falling short in the AFC South and not finding a long-term quarterback, the Colts are headed back to the drawing board.
NFL Fans React To Frank Reich Being Fired From The Colts
After falling to 3-5-1 and failing to put together any sort of momentum, the Colts decided to part ways with fifth-year Head Coach Frank Reich.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
Jeff Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, has only coached at the high school level.
Colts vs. Raiders primer: NFL Week 10 odds, picks, injuries, TV, streaming
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
Colts' Jim Irsay 'glad' Jeff Saturday has no head-coaching experience in NFL or college
Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay introduced Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach and defended the decision to hire the former center.
Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’
INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
Bills Playoff Hero, Colts Coach Frank Reich Fired After Week 9 Loss vs. Patriots
Frank Reich led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season, far from the success he had with the 1990s Bills dynasty.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
thecomeback.com
Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
