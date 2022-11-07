Read full article on original website
Maple Finance Lending Pool Delegate ‘Identified a Number of Key Weaknesses’ Tied to FTX’s Alameda Research – Bitcoin News
According to a report from Orthogonal Credit, a delegate of Maple Finance’s lending pools, the firm decided “earlier this year” not to lend to Alameda Research, FTX’s quantitative trading firm. Orthogonal said through “due diligence” it “identified a number of key weaknesses” associated with Alameda.
Binance FTX Takeover Deal: How the Crypto Exchange’s Plan to Buy Its Rival Unfolded in a Matter of Days
Crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX, in a dramatic move that capped off a series of back-and-forth salvos between the CEOs of both companies. Here are the key developments in the longstanding relationship between Binance and FTX:. December 2019: Binance invested...
Algorand (ALGO) Loses Its Gains As Majority Of Coins Plummet
Despite bagging substantial gains earlier in the trading day, Algorand (ALGO) is down over 27% as of writing. The token’s price drop follows a bearish market sentiment that sees major coins plummet on the day. The past seven days had seen the token climb steadily. It even tried reaching...
BTC Opens Trading at $16,950 as Crypto Chart Sees Profits on Many Altcoins
The crypto market is under great pressure amid the fall of the FTX exchange and its native token FTT. After a significant price drop, Bitcoin saw gains again on Friday, November 11. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is trading at $16,950 (roughly Rs. 13.6 lakh). The price for BTC has seemingly risen by 3.33 percent in the last 24 hours. On international exchanges as well, BTC slipped by 3.80 percent to trade at a similar price point.
Bitcoin Price Outlook for November — FTX Crisis Fuels Bearish Momentum – Market Updates Bitcoin News
It’s fair to say that the first ten days of November have been nothing short of historic in cryptocurrency markets. The turmoil surrounding FTX, and its all-but-confirmed collapse, seems to have eclipsed both Luna and Celsius, who also capitulated earlier this year. The impact of this has been felt by bitcoin, which recently fell below $16,000 for the first time in two years.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company's bankruptcy filing.
Stocks Rally, S&P Jumps as Market Digests Midterm Results
"This week was a big one for stocks as the S&P posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since June. David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist of Morningstar, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the midterms drove markets this week and what lies ahead."
Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and chief executive of Binance, said the exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire the non-US assets of FTX, after the latter “asked for help” amid a liquidity crunch. The deal between high-profile rivals Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive, and Binance’s CZ came as speculation about FTX’s financial health snowballed into $6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,921 crore) of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday night. The bailout of one of the biggest and most prominent companies in the global cryptocurrency industry by its chief competitor reverberated across the market.
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Tumble After Binance’s FTT Sell-Off Squabble Heats Up
The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) mark amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna or Celsius disaster after news that Binance was selling its huge stack of FTT tokens. The value of Bitcoin is down by close to 5 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,850 (roughly Rs. 16.25 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,655 (roughly Rs. 17.71 lakh), which is 2.64 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Monday morning.
Zimbabwean Central Bank Launches CBDC Consumer Survey – Africa Bitcoin News
The Zimbabwean central bank has said it is “conducting a CBDC [central bank digital currency] Consumer Survey to solicit opinions on the design and nature of the CBDC and its overall acceptance by the public.” The bank said the information obtained via this process will be “treated with the utmost confidentiality and the results will only be used for purposes of research on the design.”
Major retailers are hiking their store card APRs over 30%. Here’s how you can avoid high-interest credit debt
The Kroger supermarket chain is the latest retailer to raise its store card APR. With other retailers following suit, here’s how you can protect your finances.
Queen Maxima of Netherlands Sees Multiple Benefits of Digital Euro – Regulation Bitcoin News
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has outlined multiple benefits central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could bring, particularly in the area of financial inclusion. “Governments could use a digital euro to channel financial support to low-income households. This would deepen longer-term inclusion, and act as a gateway to other financial services,” she said.
WTH is Happening at FTX: A Timeline
"FTX, the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world, has declared bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. The announcement came Friday morning after a whirlwind week, in which headlines could barely keep up with developments. What at first looked like a spat between leading crypto firms quickly turned into an industry-spanning debacle, with implications that are still being sussed out and could very well escalate in the coming days. What does this mean for you? It's still unclear how the fall of FTX will affect the crypto industry, let alone the rest of the economy. But the size of the exchange,...
What the Hell Happened to FTX?
In response, CZ dropped a bombshell on Twitter: Binance would sell off its entire FTT holding. He claimed the intention was to sell “in a way that minimizes market impact,” but the announcement led to a steep drop in the price of FTT (the token has lost almost 90 percent of its value) and a surge in withdrawals at FTX as customers began to panic about the safety of their crypto.
Bank of Russia Suggests Tax Cuts for Long-Term Digital Asset Holders – Taxes Bitcoin News
The Central Bank of Russia is proposing to introduce tax incentives for long-term holders of digital financial assets. The idea has been circulated with a consultation paper published for public discussions on the development of the digital asset market in the Russian Federation. Bank of Russia Talks Regulation in New...
Creating a long-lasting platform to map the future of energy
As energy costs sky-rocket and industries struggle to survive, EMB3Rs can make a difference. Austria-based researchers reveal how the platform is set to help companies cost-effectively convert waste heat to a valuable revenue stream, now and for many years to come. How do you create a digital platform that can...
Malicious Packages are Swapping Out Your Crypto Addresses
According to the IT security researchers at Phylum, dozens of malicious Python packages target developers by replacing crypto addresses in developer clipboards. Phylum researchers have identified dozens of typosquat packages, and a separate campaign is also identified in which several more packages are involved. This campaign is also targeting developers and their cryptocurrency.
PS5 India November 11 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundles
PS5’s November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there’s no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.
Microsoft Faces Full EU Antitrust Investigation Into $69 Billion Bid to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,62,500 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The US software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision’s stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal.
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records. The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent...
