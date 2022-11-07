Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis uses team effort, defense to beat Vanderbilt on the road in season opener
Memphis used a balanced scoring attack and solid defense to seal a win over Vanderbilt. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined for 33 points. Related story: Box score: Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67
Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow to miss rest of season after game-saving play at Missouri
One of the heroes of Kentucky’s win at Missouri will miss the rest of the season due to the injury he suffered on the play.
Alabama-Ole Miss Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Alabama’s national title hopes are on life support after last week’s road loss to LSU and it has a tough road game this week against No. 11 Ole Miss. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide already have two losses but are double-digit favorites at SI Sportsbook against the 8-1 Rebels. ...
Nashville area's National Signing Day list for November 2022
Here are the Nashville area high school athletes signing with colleges during the November signing period. Athletes listed were submitted by athletic directors and coaches. This list will be updated. Baseball ...
WMAZ
Mercer opens 2022 vs. Middle Tennessee
It was time to hoop. Mercer the preseason pick to win the SoCon, Middle Tennessee State the preseason favorite to win conference USA.
Comments / 0