‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million
Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details. Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million. Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
epicstream.com
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Thinks His Daughter Lucy Looks Like with the Cutest New Picture
Andy Cohen’s 6-month-old daughter Lucy has the chunkiest cheeks, the bluest eyes, and the most gorgeous brown hair. She is an absolute doll, and the Watch What Happens Live host thinks she looks just like another special person in his life: his mom, Evelyn Cohen. In a new picture posted to Instagram today, Cohen shared a selfie with his baby. In it, she’s sitting on his lap, admiring herself in the camera in cozy pink-and-black leopard print footsie pajamas. Cohen, who is also dad to Ben, 3, is wearing a blue hoodie and smirking at the camera. “Waking up in the...
ComicBook
HBO Max Head of Original Content Calls Making James Gunn and Peter Safran Heads of DC Studios A "Brilliant Move"
Sarah Aubrey, the head of original programming at HBO Max, is excited that Max veterans James Gunn and Peter Safran have been promoted to co-CEOs of DC Studios, and will be responsible for charting the direction of DC's film, TV, and animation projects. Peacemaker, a spinoff of Gunn's film The Suicide Squad, has been one of HBO Max's biggest original hits, and is set to release a second season in spite of the chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. Aubrey thinks that it was a great idea to bring in a filmmaker to be "DC's Kevin Feige," and to supplement him with a producer who has a string of hits under his belt.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Collider
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Night, And Good Luck’: George Clooney’s 2005 Film To Become A Limited Series For AMC
It’s a shame George Clooney has yet to direct another film as great as 2005’s “Good Night, And Good Luck.” That film, about the 1953 conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and US Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, was a coup for Clooney on every level. It received six Academy Awards noms that year, including Best Picture, and made nearly $55 million on a $7 million budget. It’s easily one of the high marks of Clooney’s career.
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died, aged 66
Actor Kevin Conroy, best known to generations of fans as the voice of Batman, has died. He was 66 years old. Fellow Batman: The Animated Series alum Diane Pershing shared the sad news on Facebook, revealing that Conroy passed away yesterday after a lengthy undisclosed illness. Conroy had cancelled con appearances in August and September due to events "beyond his control".
Lily Collins to Lead The Accomplice Adaptation at Amazon
Lily Collins will lead Amazon's adaptation of The Accomplice. The Emily in Paris star is set to headline and executive produce the small-screen imagining of Lisa Lutz's novel, which is will be adapted by Olivia Milch (Ocean's Eight, Dude). Per the official logline, The Accomplice "tells the story of Luna...
