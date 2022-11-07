Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther cast: who’s in Wakanda Forever?
Who’s in the Black Panther cast? Wakanda Forever, the latest chapter in the ever-expanding MCU, is nearly upon us, and if the wave of incredible reviews is anything to go by, this isn’t going to be your standard Marvel movie. In The Digital Fix’s Black Panther 2 review,...
thedigitalfix.com
Eternals 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Eternals 2 release date? Director Chloe Zhao broke quite a few franchise conventions in Marvel movie Eternals. She introduced a large superpowered ensemble that included a few A-listers for a science fiction movie that’s largely removed from the MCU as we know it. The Eternals are,...
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Coogler isn’t Kevin Feige’s top choice for Black Panther 3
Ryan Coogler is one of the best filmmakers to ever grace the Marvel movie world, after smashing it with the first two Black Panther superhero movies. But, when it comes to Black Panther 3, Coogler is not top of Kevin Feige’s list of potential directors. The first Black Panther...
thedigitalfix.com
Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children
Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator didn’t know about certain Star Wars Easter eggs
Andor has won so much praise primarily because it doesn’t feel like other Star Wars series or movies, and hasn’t been as obsessive about shoe-horning in cameos and references, or fretting over canon as much as some of the other Disney Plus fare. Writers Tony Gilroy, his brother Dan and Beau Willimon don’t actually know that much Star Wars lore – to the extent that the production designers have sneaked things in without them noticing.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: is Kenari a real language?
Is Kenari a real language? The new Star Wars series Andor has been blowing fans away with its complex and thematically mature look at the development of the famous Rebellion, the subject of the original Star Wars movies. The sci-fi series acts as a prequel to the Star Wars thriller...
thedigitalfix.com
Percy Jackson author asked Lin-Manuel Miranda to join Disney Plus show
Lin Manuel Miranda is swapping musicals for monsters after joining the new Percy Jackson fantasy series on the streaming service Disney Plus. Turns out, the actor was encouraged to join the project by Rick Riordan, the author of the original novels upon which the TV series is based. The Percy...
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2: why does Namor want to kill Ironheart?
Why does Namor want to kill Ironheart in Black Panther 2? Namor the Sub-Mariner is the main villain in Wakanda Forever, and one of his primary motivations in Black Panther 2 seems to be killing Riri Williams, the talented MIT student otherwise known as Ironheart. The connection between Ironheart and...
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
thedigitalfix.com
Jeremy Strong once turned down an embarrassing MCU role
Ask most actors today if they want to be in a Marvel movie and they’re likely to snap your hand off for the chance to be a part of the superhero movie behemoth. But when Succession star Jeremy Strong was offered a role in the early days of MCU movies, he turned down the chance to be in the first Captain America movie, and here’s why.
thedigitalfix.com
Deadpool 3 won’t “mess with” Logan, says Ryan Reynolds
Fans have been waiting for years for Deadpool 3 news, and in 2022 they got more than they expected once it was revealed that the Merc with a Mouth was coming back for a new adventure, along with Hugh Jackman – who is reprising the role of the beloved X-Men character Wolverine.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn hasn’t called Zack Snyder since taking over the DCEU
James Gunn is the new king of the DC movie world and he clearly has a lot on his plate to stabilise the superhero movie franchise. One task that must not be on his list of priorities though, is getting in touch with fellow filmmaker Zack Snyder. There’s a whole...
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg cried a lot while making new movie, says Seth Rogen
Steven Spielberg‘s latest work in by far his most personal yet – it’s a semi-autobiographical and semi-fictionalized memoir. Instead of calling it The Spielbergs, he has given his family the name The Fabelmans, but it’s very much based on the life of the young Steven. Gabriel...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 cast used underwater jetpacks to make Na’vi better swimmers
The long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is going to introduce a semi-aquatic clan called the Metkayina, led by Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis. Metkayina have biologically adapted to aquatic life. They are marked by tails and fin-like “strakes” that help them propel through the water. The Way of Water will also see Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their five children connecting with the water.
thedigitalfix.com
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
thedigitalfix.com
Constantine 2 has Keanu Reeves, but there’s no script yet
Following reports that DC movie Constantine 2 is finally in development, director Francis Lawrence has commented on the status of the project. Yes, the “right people” are now involved, but as of now they still don’t know what the story’s going to be in the horror movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Conroy, star of Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away
Kevin Conroy, beloved Batman actor who voiced Bruce Wayn in Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away. The news was posted and confirmed by two of his co-stars, Diane Pershing and Lauren Lester, who portrayed Poison Ivy and Robin, respectively. Conroy was 66 at the time of his passing. No...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Is Lonni a Rebel spy?
Is Lonni a Rebel spy in Star Wars: Andor? Things aren’t always black and white when it comes to Star Wars characters and more often than not, you’re likely to find someone who will betray their cause or turn out to be a spy for the enemy. In the Star Wars series Andor, that’s certainly been the case.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour
We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case. Speaking to...
