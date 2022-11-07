Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
nodq.com
How long Natalya is expected to be out of action due to dislocated nose injury
Earlier this week, Natalya wrote on Twitter that she suffered a dislocated nose and then revealed that she had a procedure done. In an update on Natalya’s status, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that Natalya “will be out of action a minimum of three months and perhaps a little longer because they will be waiting for it to fully heal and this isn’t the three weeks back after ankle surgery she did a few years back to prove she could.” Despite the injury, Natalya was able to work the entire WWE European tour.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Almost Returned To WWE For WrestleMania 22 Match
A former WWE writer has detailed how plans were in place for Bret Hart to return to WWE and compete at WrestleMania 22. Bret Hart infamously split with WWE following the Montreal Screwjob that took place at Survivor Series 1997. The Hitman moved on to WWE before having to step away from the ring due to concussion issues following a stray kick from Goldberg in a match.
nodq.com
The latest regarding two former WWE stars possibly returning to align with Bray Wyatt
As previously noted, WWE is possibly looking to sign multiple free agents with Bo Dallas being one of those names. There has also been talk of Bray Wyatt possibly forming a “Wyatt 6” faction with Dallas being part of it. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
nodq.com
Why WWE Should Eliminate Money in the Bank
Fresh off of Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank failure, a thought cropped in. Is there a real purpose for the MITB briefcase other than a pathway for a cheap and quick push (that often goes nowhere)?. In fact, let’s start out this article with a statistic: Out of...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
nodq.com
What is being said about Cameron Grimes’ future with WWE
During the November 8th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Joe Gacy picked up a win over Cameron Grimes. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said that “Cameron Grimes is supposed to go to the main roster. I was told he’s going to finish up with Joe Gacy and then go to the main roster.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)
PWMania
The Undertaker’s One Man Show Confirmed for Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will attend Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio, Texas. WWE has announced the next “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, January 27 from San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena. This is the eve of the Royal Rumble. Tickets for Taker’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Bruno Sammartino's Original WWE Title Belt Went Missing For 50 Years
The lineage of the current WWE Championship stretches back to 1963, with the first title reign being attributed to Buddy Rogers. However, Rogers would only hold the championship for a few short weeks before the formidable Bruno Sammartino would defeat him. Sammartino would go on to hold the title, then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship, for an astronomical 2,803 days.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Six-Pack Challenge, World Cup Kicks Off, Title Match, More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest are advertised for the dark main event.
nodq.com
There will potentially be “a lot of celebrity involvement” at WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, there is speculation about John Cena possibly returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cena isn’t the only name that WWE is interested in using for Wrestlemania 39. Meltzer wrote that “they are trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.” It was also noted that WWE President Nick Khan has connections from his time as an agent with people in sports and entertainment industries.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
wrestlingworld.co
Bray Wyatt Wants Triple H to Bring Back Two Former WWE Superstars
There’s no denying the fact that Bray Wyatt is one of the hottest things in wrestling right now, but the former WWE Champion needs to be able to unleash his creativity in order to create compelling storytelling. For Bray Wyatt, it appears that this only works when he is...
nodq.com
Video: Jeff Jarrett takes a shot at Braun Strowman and Triple H during AEW Dynamite
During the November 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo and took a shot at WWE’s Braun Strowman and Triple H while talking about Satnam Singh…. “Satnam is a legit, seven-foot-five giant. This isn’t a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans [Strowman] and is produced by the Banana Nose [Triple H] Circus. No. This guy is one in a billion. Why is he one in a billion? That’s the name of his Netflix special. He’s the only player in the history of the NBA, the history of the National Basketball Association to be born and bred in India.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return
Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
Comments / 1