As previously noted, there is speculation about John Cena possibly returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cena isn’t the only name that WWE is interested in using for Wrestlemania 39. Meltzer wrote that “they are trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.” It was also noted that WWE President Nick Khan has connections from his time as an agent with people in sports and entertainment industries.

7 HOURS AGO