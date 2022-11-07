RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On election day, politicians often take centerstage, but voting is only possible through the hard work of local clerks and poll workers. “I enjoy it, you get so see all of your neighbors and friends, and so it’s a very social opportunity," said Patty Fitzpatrick who has worked at the polls since 2013. “I do have faith in our democracy, and I think the cornerstone helping make that happen its really important to me and I think its important to all of us," said Fitzpatrick.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO