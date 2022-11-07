Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Forest County Sheriff challenger defeats incumbent; Lincoln and Price County Sheriffs beat challengers
It was a mixed election for a couple of contested Sheriff’s Races in the Northwoods. In Lincoln County, Incumbent Sheriff Ken Schneider won with 64% of the votes. Independent candidate Garrett Dinges got 33% of the votes. In Price County, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Schmidt handily won his election with...
WJFW-TV
Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
WJFW-TV
Court agrees to delay plea hearing for father charged in death of adopted daughter
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in their child's death had his plea hearing pushed back until January. Jonathan Stolp, 41, is charged with neglecting a child as a party to a crime, chronic neglect of a child as a party to a crime and resisting or obstructing an officer.
cwbradio.com
Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County
The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to 48 months for the drunk driving crash that killed former SPASH student
WINONA, MN (WJFW) - The Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman while drunk driving, was sentenced on Wednesday to 48 months in prison. Adam Anderson, 36, killed former Stevens Point Area Senior High student Hannah Goman, in a crash in February in Winona, Minnesota. According to the...
wiproud.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WJFW-TV
Spotlight on a longtime poll worker's public service
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On election day, politicians often take centerstage, but voting is only possible through the hard work of local clerks and poll workers. “I enjoy it, you get so see all of your neighbors and friends, and so it’s a very social opportunity," said Patty Fitzpatrick who has worked at the polls since 2013. “I do have faith in our democracy, and I think the cornerstone helping make that happen its really important to me and I think its important to all of us," said Fitzpatrick.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
WJFW-TV
Merrill Area Public Schools hoping to pass operational referendum
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) -The Merrill Area Public School District is trying again to get voters to approve its referendum. "I think this district got a little complacent and we didn’t do a good job of getting information out," said Shannon Murray. "In fact we heard this from voters afterwards, people would stop me at the grocery store wherever and say hey we support schools we just didn’t know anything about this referendum," said Murray.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
spmetrowire.com
Restaurant damaged in Monday collision
Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
onfocus.news
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”
UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
merrillfotonews.com
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander girls swim into state
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
Comments / 0